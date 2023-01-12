Golden Globes – Die Gewinner und Verlierer 2023

Die Golden Globes wurden auch 2023 wieder verliehen. Die 80. Verleihungen der Awards hatten dieses Mal den Schauspieler und Comedian Jerrod Carmichael als Moderator. Wie immer zeichnete die Hollywood Foreign Press Association die ihrer Ansicht nach besten Filme und Serien des vergangenen Jahres aus. Man könnte es fast als Comeback betiteln, nicht nur weil sich die Jury und Organisation neu und diverser aufgestellt hat, sondern weil die Preisträger diese Award Season auch einiges auf dem Kasten haben!

Die Favoriten von den Golden Globes könnten auch die Oscar Verleihung stürmen

Einige der Filme, Serien, Darsteller*innen und allgemein Filmschaffende, die einen Globes erringen konnten, werden bestimmte gute Chancen bei anderen Preisverleihungen haben, wie den Oscars. Die finden am Sonntag den 12. Meräz 2023 statt. Zwar sind noch keine genauen Nominierten gelistet worden, dennoch werden ein paar Namen aus dieser Woche wieder auftauchen. Wir haben für eine Liste mit allen Gewinner*innen und Nominierten vorbereitet. Hat euer Favorit gewonnen?

Bester Film, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Bester Film, Musical oder Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Beste Regie im Film

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)



Bestes Drehbuch im Film

“Tár” — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Martin McDonagh



“Women Talking” — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Bester Darsteller im Film, Drama

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)



Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Beste Darstellerin im Film, Drama

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)



Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Beste Darstellerin im Film, Musical oder Comedy

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)



Bester Darsteller im Film, Musical oder Comedy

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)



Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Bester Nebendarsteller im Film

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)



Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Beste Nebendarstellerin im Film

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)



Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Beste TV-Serie, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)



“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Beste TV-Serie, Musical oder Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)



“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Bester Darsteller in einer TV-Serie, Drama

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)



Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Beste Darstellerin in einer TV-Serie, Drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)



Beste Darstellerin in einer TV-Serie, Musical oder Comedy

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)



Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Bester Darsteller in einer TV-Serie, Musical oder Comedy

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)



Bester Nebendarsteller in einer TV-Serie



John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)



Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer TV-Serie

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)



Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Beste Limitierte Serie, Anthologie Serie oder Fernsehfilm

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)



Bester Darsteller in einer Limitierten Serie, Anthologie Serie oder einem Fernsehfilm

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)



Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Beste Darstellerin in einer Limitierten Serie, Anthologie Serie oder einem Fernsehfilm

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)



Beste Nebendarstellerin in einer Limitierten Serie, Anthologie Serie oder einem Fernsehfilm

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)



Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Limitierten Serie, Anthologie Serie oder einem Fernsehfilm

Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)



Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Beste Musik, Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Babylon” — Justin Hurwitz



“The Fabelmans” — John Williams

Bester nicht englischsprachiger Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)



“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Bester Original Song, Film

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj



Bester Animationsfilm

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)



“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

