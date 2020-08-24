Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Neuer Patch kommt diese Woche

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout schaffte es binnen kurzer Zeit nach Release die Aufmerksamkeit von Spielern und Streamern auf sich zu ziehen. Entwickler Mediatonic werkelt natürlich fleißig weiter am Battle-Royale-Spaß und gibt nun die Patchnotes des kommenden Updates bekannt.

Das erwartet euch im nächsten Update von Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Der britische Entwickler gab via Twitter bereits bekannt, dass Spieler sich noch in dieser Woche auf das neue Update freuen dürfen. Dabei hat man sich explizit auf das Feedback der Community fokussiert. Die Team-Disziplinen sollen somit ab sofort einem anderen Algorithmus folgen, zudem dürfen sich PlayStation 4-Spieler über einige neue Controller-Optionen freuen. Einige Exploits und Glitches werden außerdem ebenfalls ausgeräumt. Die vollständigen Patchnotes könnt ihr euch im Folgenden zu Gemüte führen:

Changelog

Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only if the team sizes can be equal

Party members are now sorted first in spectator mode.

(PS4 Only) Added Controller options, including invert X/Y axis and sensitivity settings

Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles

Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit

Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning

Improved in-game store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections

Addressed the top 5 most frequent crashes

Visual fixes to some of the outfits

(PS4 Only) Improved UI performance on non-Pro PS4 models

Added option to change the jump button binding for Japan

Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

Removed move speed nerf from Yellow Team (Don’t post this one)

Mediatonic werkelt derzeit nicht nur an Patches, die das Spiel zugänglicher gestalten, auch neuer Content soll regelmäßig Einzug in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout halten. So steht ab sofort das P-Body-Kostüm, bekannt aus Valves Rätsel-Hit Portal, auf PC sowie PlayStation 4 zum Download bereit.

Quelle: Fall Guys via Twitter