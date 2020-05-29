Natural Instincts – Vielversprechende Natursimulation jetzt auf Kickstarter

Wenn ihr das Sims-Spielprinzip feiert und ein großes Herz für Tiere habt, kommt hier das neue Kickstarter Projekt Natural Instincts als kleiner Geheimtipp. Entwickler DreamStorm Studios und Publisher Game Operators starteten gestern, am 28. Mai 2020, offiziell die Kickstarter Kampagne zu diesem jetzt schon vielversprechend wirkenden Natursimulations-Projekt. Auf Steam könnt ihr euch das Spiel bereits vormerken.

Kümmert euch um die Natur in Natural Instincts

In diesem Spiel steuert ihr verschiedene Tiere durch die Umwelt und helft ihnen zu überleben während sie sich den Herausforderungen ihres Lebens stellen. Klingt wie Sims mit Tieren? Wirkt auch so! Die bisher präsentierten Screenshots und Aussschnitte wirken wirklich mit Liebe gestaltet und detailliert. Bisher sind folgende Features bekannt:

Ensure the safety of the animals

In Natural Instincts, your task is to protect the animals from the dangers of the modern world. Help the animals by giving them different kinds of hints. Show them where the food or water is, find them a new home or select their prey. Help the animals procreate and save them from harm!

Explore different surroundings

Play in one of six distinct environments, each being unique in terms of weather, plants and animals which are inhabiting them. Each ecosystem is different and will present you with new challenges and missions. Guide the wolves in European forests, save the penguins in Antarctica or command the lions in hot Africa – each biome is a new adventure to explore!

Show them how to survive

Use your powers to teach the animals how to avoid harm! Direct them away from the streets, to make them avoid the traffic. Make them run away from hunters and save them from natural disasters. The animals will learn based on your actions – command them wisely as the balance in the ecosystem is fragile. Do not let them go extinct!

They need your help

During gameplay, you will face many events – save the animals from human influence and disasters such as fires or droughts. You can lead the animals to extermination or bring balance and multiply their population. It all depends on you!

Watch their rituals

Different animals mean different behaviour that you can observe, while they are mating, eating or even hunting. Watch them as their population grows, see how they behave and react, and teach them to avoid danger!

Quelle: Kickstarter