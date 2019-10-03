Pokémon Schwert und Schild – Keine VMs und EP-Teiler mehr

Pokémon Schwert und Schild wird weder VMs noch den EP-Teiler zurückbringen.

Passionierten Pokémon-Trainern dürfte der EP-Teiler sowie die virtuellen Maschinen längst ein Begriff sein. Trotz ihrer langjährigen Geschichte innerhalb der Reihe verzichtet Entwickler Gamefreak für Pokémon Schwert und Schild jedoch komplett auf diese Gameplay-Elemente.

Wie Director Shigeru Ohmori nun in einem Interview mit den Kollegen von Gameinformer bestätigte, wolle man den EP-Teiler für Schwert und Schild ersatzlos streichen. Stattdessen sollen Spieler ganz ohne zusätzliches Item und vollautomatisiert die Möglichkeit bekommen ihr komplettes Team mit EP zu versorgen. Demnach erhalten ab sofort alle sechs getragenen Pokémon ohne Zutun zusätzliche Erfahrungspunkte.

Die VMs hingegen passen Ohmori zufolge nicht mehr ins aktuelle Konzept von Schwert und Schild. Demnach wolle man den Spielern keine künstlichen Grenzen mehr setzen, die er dann mittels der virteullen Maschinen sprengen müsse. Viel mehr soll der Trainer von Beginn an die neuen Freiheiten genießen, ohne eingezäunt zu werden.

I think they played a role in the series traditionally to be like the relationship between a door and a key; the HM will unlock something and you’re able to progress and feel the ability to go to a new place. We didn’t have them in Sun and Moon, and this time around, we didn’t feel it really matched the concept, especially with the Wild Area and wanting to have this higher degree of freedom. The player can kind of choose how they want to engage with the gameplay. Having the more HM-based elements, we didn’t feel it really matched the game, so this time around they’re not in it.