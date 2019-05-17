Far Cry 6 – Befindet sich der Shooter in Entwicklung

Wie Ubisoft im Rahmen eines Finanzberichtes unlängst mitteilte, will man noch bis März 2020 drei bisher unangekündigte Spiele veröffentlichen. Befindet sich darunter auch Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 in Arbeit

In einem aktuellen Beitrag auf der Plattform 4chan behauptet ein mysteriöser Leaker, dass sich Far Cry 6 längst in Entwicklung befände. Dieser nannte zwar keine Quellen, veröffentlichte aber eine Liste aller Ubisoft-Studios und deren aktueller Projekte. Laut diesem Leak arbeitet Ubisoft Toronto derzeit federführend an einem neuen Far Cry

Abseits davon soll sich bei Ubisoft ein weiteres Far Cry Projekt in Arbeit befinden. Hierbei soll es sich um ein Online-Multiplayer-Spin-Off handeln.

Die vollständige Liste der Studios findet ihr nachfolgend:

Ivory Tower: The Crew 2

Massive Entertainment: The Division 2

Ubisoft Annecy: The Division 2

Ubisoft Barcelona: VR Projects

Ubisoft Belgrade: Ghost Recon Breakpoint DLC, Ghost Recon Wildlands DLC, The Crew 2 DLC

Ubisoft Berlin: Far Cry 5.5

Ubisoft Bucharest: Assassin’s Creed Kingdom, Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft Kiev: Trials Rising, Assassin’s Creed Kingdom (PC port)

Ubisoft Leamington: Assisting Ubisoft Reflections

Ubisoft Milan: Rabbids Kingdom 2

Ubisoft Montpellier: Beyond Good and Evil 2

Ubisoft Montreal: Assassin’s Creed Kingdom

Ubisoft Odesa: Assisting Kiev

Ubisoft Paris: Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft Reflections: Far Cry 6, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Skull and Bones (vehicle physics and simulations)

Ubisoft Shanghai: Skull and Bones

Ubisoft Singapore: Skull and Bones

Ubisoft Sofia: Assassin’s Creed Kingdom

Ubisoft Toronto: Far Cry 6

Ob sich die Gerüchte nun bewahrheiten oder nicht, erfahren wir wohl spätestens zur E3 2019.

Quelle: 4chan