Dishonored – Soundtrack erscheint auf Vinyl

Der offizielle Soundtrack zu Dishonored erscheint im August auf fünf Vinyl-Platten.

Fans der Stealth-Reihe Dishonored können sich ab August über ein ganz besonderes Merchandise-Paket freuen: Das Label Laced Records bringt nämlich im August den offiziellen Soundtrack des Franchise auf Vinyl heraus.

Für rund 85 Pfund erhalten Käufer dabei ganze fünf Schallplatten im speziellen Dishonored-Design. Enthalten sind 68 ausgewählte Tracks aus den beiden Hauptteilen sowie aus Tod des Outsiders. Vorbestellungen können ab sofort über die offizielle Webseite des Herstellers vorgenommen werden. Der Versand der Bestellungen soll dann im August 2020 erfolgen.

“As part of Arkane® Studios’ 20th anniversary celebrations, Laced Records has teamed up with Bethesda Softworks® to bring the music of the Dishonored® series to vinyl. This five-disc box set features a curated selection of tracks by original composer Daniel Licht, and other contributors, from the soundtracks to Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider™.

The Dishonored series is renowned for its immersive storytelling, unique level design, adaptive combat systems and compelling characters. From the top of Dunwall Tower to the depths of The Void, Daniel Licht’s atmospheric scores have helped immerse players in the shadowy world of Corvo Attano, Emily Kaldwin, Daud, and Billie Lurk.”