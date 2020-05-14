Death World – Early Access zum Survival-Spiel angekündigt

Entwickler Millenium Games arbeitet schon seit einer Weile am Survival-Projekt Death World. Am 31. Mai 2021 soll es soweit sein und der Early Access wird auf Steam freigeschaltet. Bis dahin wird sich sicherlich noch viel tun, jedoch wirkt das Grundkonzept bereits sehr solide und macht neugierig auf das Endprodukt.

Das sind die Features von Death World

Auf Steam beschreibt Millenium Games das Spiel so: “Death World is an immersive single and multiplayer experience that puts you to an atmospheric post-apocalyptic world where you must fight alone or with your friends for survival. Not only hunger and thirst will gradually afflict you, but also zombies infected by an unknown pathogen will become more and more of a problem for you.

To ensure your survival you have to build simple and advanced weapons, build shelter, kill zombies and make sure you have enough food and drink at all times.

Meanwhile, you can explore an epic atmospheric world and find new places again and again.”

Auf diese Features könnt ihr euch freuen:

Open World

In Death World you can discover an atmospheric open world. Here you will discover different places whether in the abandoned modern age or in the overgrown nature.

Zombie System

On your way of survival you will gradually encounter zombies of different strengths. But you can also get good equipment from them and improve yourself with it!

Day / Night System

Not only the atmosphere and immersion are improved by the day-night system. Also at night more and stronger zombies will come, which want to get at your flesh.

Weather System

Fight your way through the beautiful sunshine at sunset as well as the pouring rain during a thunderstorm.

Resource System

Cut down trees, mine rocks and use them to build new weapons and shelters.

Build your own home to enjoy life in the post apocalyptic world

ARK: Survival Evolved - [PC] Fangen und zähmen Sie Dinosaurier: Entdecken Sie über 100 verschiedene Dinosaurier und prähistorische Kreaturen auf der Insel

Überleben ist alles: Hunger, Durst, Sicherheit und Schutz vor dem Wetter suchen sind Teil des Spiels

Ernten, jagen und bauen: Fällen Sie Bäume und errichten ein neues Zuhause, das Sie zu einer riesigen Dinosaurierbasis ausbauen können

Lösen Sie das Rätsel um ARK, erkunden eine riesige Insel und finden die Notizbücher des Entdeckers, die viele Hinweise beinhalten!

Zielgruppen-Bewertung: Freigegeben ab 16 Jahren

Quelle: Steam