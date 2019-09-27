Death Stranding – Goldstatus erreicht

Yvonne Engelhardt Keine Kommentare News, Playstation 4

Hideo Kojima neustes Projekt hat offiziell den Goldstatus erreicht.

Death Stranding erreicht Goldstatus

Sony und Kojima Productions haben nun den Goldstatus von Death Stranding verkündet. Die Entwicklungsarbeiten des Spiels sind damit offiziell abgeschlossen und der Titel kann nun in die Vervielfältigung übergehen.

In einem kurzen Twitter-Statement meldete sich das Team zudem zu Wort und bedankt sich bei Sony und Guerrilla Games für die Umsetzung des Projektes. Man könne es nun kaum abwarten, Death Stranding endlich den Spielern zu überreichen.

Einem pünktlichen Release dürfte damit nichts mehr in Wege stehen. Death Stranding erscheint am 8. November für PlayStation 4.

 

Quelle: Kojima Productions

Yvonne Engelhardt
Geschrieben von
findet irgendwann alle 7 Dragonballs.

