Death Stranding – Goldstatus erreicht

Hideo Kojima neustes Projekt hat offiziell den Goldstatus erreicht.

Sony und Kojima Productions haben nun den Goldstatus von Death Stranding verkündet. Die Entwicklungsarbeiten des Spiels sind damit offiziell abgeschlossen und der Titel kann nun in die Vervielfältigung übergehen.

In einem kurzen Twitter-Statement meldete sich das Team zudem zu Wort und bedankt sich bei Sony und Guerrilla Games für die Umsetzung des Projektes. Man könne es nun kaum abwarten, Death Stranding endlich den Spielern zu überreichen.

Einem pünktlichen Release dürfte damit nichts mehr in Wege stehen. Death Stranding erscheint am 8. November für PlayStation 4.

DEATH STRANDING is complete and has gone gold!! Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions team, everyone at Sony and Guerrilla, cast members; all put their heart and soul into it. Thanks for your support, we can’t wait to bring you a new “A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME”. Play it on Nov 8th!! pic.twitter.com/Nj73oGG05p

— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 26, 2019