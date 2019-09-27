Borderlands 3 – Performance Patch veröffentlicht

Gearbox hat endlich den versprochenen Performance-Patch für Borderlands 3 veröffentlicht.
Patch 1.02 für Borderlands 3
Schon zum Release hatte Borderlands 3 mit erheblichen Performance-Einbußen zu kämpfen, die sich insbesondere im Splitscreen den Spielern zeigten. Entwickler Gearbox versprach jedoch rasch Abhilfe und veröffentlichte nun einen ersten Patch.
Neben den genannten Framerate-Problemen behebt Gearbox zudem einige Bugs und Glichtes. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes findet ihr nachfolgend:
Performance
- [PC Only] Reduced the amount of texture streaming that was occurring when aiming down sights.
- Addressed a reported concern where certain users with a lot of people in their friend’s list saw more frequent hitching.
- Implementing General stability improvements.
General Fixes and Improvements
- Addressed a reported issue where KillaVolt’s Shield Storm attack does not disable the tiles around KillaVolt, resulting in the entire floor being activated (oops).
- Addressed a potential progression blocker in the mission “Footsteps of Giants”.
- Addressed a reported issue where Guardian Rank had the potential to become non-functional and/or the player could potentially lose Guardian Rank tokens into the negatives.
- Modified vending machines so it will now sort items by rarity.
- Console FOV is now set to 75 by default. This will not affect players who have already started the game.
- Special prompts for particle text (Tediore guns, “critical”, “immune”) are now properly localized.
- Addressed a reported concern that certain players experienced where their vehicle’s boost could continue into the next map.
- Addressed a reported concern with “Porcelain Pipe Bomb” where it set off multiple explosions when colliding with objects.
Quelle: Gearbox