Playstation Store – 2 für 30 Euro Aktion gestartet

Weihnachten steht vor der Tür und es können wieder einige Schnäppchen gemacht werden. Auch im Playstation Store ist wieder eine neue Aktion gestartet. In der 2 für 30 Euro Aktion kann man aus einer Liste aus Spielen zwei Spiele auswählen und muss nur 30 Euro für diese Zahlen. Die Aktion dauert noch mehrere Wochen und endet am 21. Dezember. Unter folgenden Link kommt ihr au die Playstation Store Seite und könnt das Angebot anschauen.
Folgende Spiele sind in der “2 für 30 Euro” Aktion vertreten:
- 7 Days to Die
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Constructor Game
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Digital Edition
- Earth’s Dawn
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Get Even
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Gravity Rush 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Industry Giant 2
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
- Prey
- Rabi-Ribi
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- SteinsGate 0
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Tales of Zestiria – Digital Standard Edition
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Order: 1886
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Trackmania Turbo
- Until Dawn
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Yooka-Laylee
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Zombie Army Trilogy
Quelle: Playstation Store