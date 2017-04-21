BlazBlue: Central Fiction – Release am 26. April für Steam

Publisher H2 Interactive verkündete nun den Release von BlazBlue: Central Fiction für den 26. April auf PCs via Steam. In dieser digitalen Version enthalten sind ein zehn Songs umfassender Soundtrack und das digitale, 100 Seiten lange Artbook namens „Memorial Book“. Das Spiel selbst enthält neben dem finalen Kapitel der Geschichte um Ragna the Bloodedge einen 40 Stunden langen Story-Modus, neue Charaktere, einen überarbeiteten Arcade-Modus und neue Spielmechaniken. Zusätzlich können die Spieler nun auf 35 Kämpfer zurückgreifen und sich in 60 verschiedenen Arenen gegenseitig eins auf die Rübe geben. Auch gibt es die neuen Spielmodi „Speed Star Mode“ und „Alliance Mode“ und auch neue Gameplay-Mechaniken wie „Exceed Accel“ und „Active Flow“.
About
Combined with 2D fighting game and visual novel, the BlazBlue series has been supported by many fighting game fans. The latest installment, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, serves as the ending to the Azure Saga and reveals the truth that has ever been in mystery.
First time in this series, “Naoto = Kurogane, “Hibiki = Kohaku,” “Nine = the = Phantom,” and “Izanami” appear as playable characters and three DLC characters from the console version—“Es” from the XBlaze series that shares the same worldview as Blazblue, “Mai Natsume” from the BlazeBlue spin-off manga, Remix Heart, and “Yuki Terumi,” the true form of “Susano’o”—-newly join to bring total 35 playable characters.
Introduction of New Systems
- [Overdrive]
- Each character can strengthen his/her unique ability for a certain time.
- When [Overdrive] is triggered, the Overdrive icon changes its shape and a purple gauge is displayed.
- This gauge will decrease over time and when it disappears, [Overdrive] is terminated.
- [Overdrive] lasts longer if the character’s health is low and the round timer stops during activation
- After using [Overdrive], the Overdrive icon shows a number counter. Overdrive can be used again when the number reaches 10.
- The number increases over time or damage taken, but during [Active Flow], it increases much faster.
- [Exceed Accel]
- It is a very powerful attack that can be used during [Overdrive].
- After it is used, [Overdrive] immediately ends.
- When activated during [Active Flow], the damage and effects are boosted.
- [Active Flow]
- Fighting aggressively and landing attacks or using heat gauge etc. starts [Active Flow].
- It enhances the fight power and shortens the [Overdrive] cool time etc. to make favorable fighting conditions.
Werbetrailer zu BlazBlue: Central Fiction
Quelle: Gematsu, H2 Interactive (via Youtube-Video)