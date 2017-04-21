BlazBlue: Central Fiction – Release am 26. April für Steam

Publisher H2 Interactive verkündete nun den Release von BlazBlue: Central Fiction für den 26. April auf PCs via Steam. In dieser digitalen Version enthalten sind ein zehn Songs umfassender Soundtrack und das digitale, 100 Seiten lange Artbook namens „Memorial Book“. Das Spiel selbst enthält neben dem finalen Kapitel der Geschichte um Ragna the Bloodedge einen 40 Stunden langen Story-Modus, neue Charaktere, einen überarbeiteten Arcade-Modus und neue Spielmechaniken. Zusätzlich können die Spieler nun auf 35 Kämpfer zurückgreifen und sich in 60 verschiedenen Arenen gegenseitig eins auf die Rübe geben. Auch gibt es die neuen Spielmodi „Speed Star Mode“ und „Alliance Mode“ und auch neue Gameplay-Mechaniken wie „Exceed Accel“ und „Active Flow“.

About

Combined with 2D fighting game and visual novel, the BlazBlue series has been supported by many fighting game fans. The latest installment, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, serves as the ending to the Azure Saga and reveals the truth that has ever been in mystery.

First time in this series, “Naoto = Kurogane, “Hibiki = Kohaku,” “Nine = the = Phantom,” and “Izanami” appear as playable characters and three DLC characters from the console version—“Es” from the XBlaze series that shares the same worldview as Blazblue, “Mai Natsume” from the BlazeBlue spin-off manga, Remix Heart, and “Yuki Terumi,” the true form of “Susano’o”—-newly join to bring total 35 playable characters.

