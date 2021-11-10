Just Dance 2022 – Das ist die komplette Songliste

Schwingt die Hüften Freunde, es ist wieder soweit! Seit dem 04. November 2021 ist Just Dance 2022 für die Playstation 4 und 5, Xbox One und Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch und Google Stadia verfügbar und sorgt für jede Menge Tanzspaß. Egal ob online oder mit euren Freunden und Freundinnen im heimischen Wohnzimmer, wer Bock auf tanzen hat, kann bei Just Dance so richtig loslegen. Hier findet ihr die komplette Songliste.
Von Beyoncé über Imagine Dragons bis hin zu Justin Timberlake
Diese Songs sind in Just Dance 2022 enthalten:
- À la Folie – Julien Granel & Lena Situations
- Baianá – Bakermat
- Believer – Imagine Dragons
- Black Mamba – Aespa
- BOOMBAYAH – Blackpink
- Boss Witch – Skarlett Klaw
- Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
- Build a Bitch – Bella Poarch
- Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls ft. Snoop Dogg
- Chacarron – El Chombo
- Chandelier – Sia
- China – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin
- Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
- Flash Pose – Pabllo Vittar ft. Charli XCX
- Freed from Desire – Gala
- Funk – Meghan Trainor
- GIRL LIKE ME – Black Eyed Peas & Shakira
- Good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Human – Sevdaliza
- I’m Outta Love – Anastacia
- Jerusalema – Master KG ft. Nomcebo Zikode
- Jopping – SuperM
- Judas – Lady Gaga
- Koi – Gen Hoshino (Exclusive to the Japan version)
- Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry
- Level Up – Ciara
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- Love Story – Taylor Swift
- Mood – 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior
- Mr. Blue Sky – The Sunlight Shakers Cover (Original by Electric Light Orchestra)
- Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall
- POP/STARS – K/DA, Madison Beer & (G)I-dle ft. Jaira Burns
- Poster Girl – Zara Larsson
- Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
- Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé
- Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat
- Stop Drop Roll – Ayo & Teo
- Sua Cara – Major Lazer ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar
- Think About Things – Daði Freyr
- Waterval – K3
- You Can Dance – Chilly Gonzales
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
Werdet ihr bei dieser Auswahl zuschlagen?
Quelle: Nintendo via YouTube
Titelbild: © Ubisoft