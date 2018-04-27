Xbox-Klassiker – Star Wars, Destroy All Humans und mehr jetzt auf Xbox One spielbar

Microsoft hört nicht auf, Klassiker der Xbox und Xbox 360 auf der Xbox One wieder spielbar zu machen. Dieses Mal handelt es sich allerdings um Klassiker wie Destroy All Humans oder Star Wars Battlefront. Bereits vor zwei Wochen kündigte Microsoft an, weitere Original Xbox Games in die Liste der abwärtskompatiblen Games aufzunehmen.

Original Xbox Games ab 26. April 2018 auf Xbox One

  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Full Spectrum Warrior
  • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
  • MX Unleashed
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Star Wars Republic Commando

Wie immer gilt, dass die originale Version einfach in die Xbox One eingelegt werden muss, um das Spiel zu starten. Wer die Titel noch nicht besitzt, kann sie alternativ auch im Store digital erwerben.

