Fifa 18 – Soundtrackliste bekannt gegeben

In wenigen Wochen erscheint die Fussballsimulation 18 für Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC und Nintendo Switch. Ein beliebtes Feature mit welchem die Reihe seit Jahren punktet ist die gelungene Mischung des Soundtracks. Eben zu diesem gab bisher keinerlei Infos. Bis jetzt, denn Publisher EA hat nun den vollständigen Soundtrack des kommenden Fussballspiels bekannt gegeben. Wie schon in den Jahren davor kommen verschiedene Interpreten aus verschiedenen Ländern und diversen Genre vor. Somit ist wieder für jeden etwas dabei. Wer vorab einmal in den Soundtrack reinhören möchte, kann dies auf Spotify tun.
Die vollständige Trackliste von Fifa 18:
- Alt-J – Deadcrush
- Avelino feat Skepta and Stormzy – Energy
- Bad Sounds – Wages
- Baloji – L’Hiver Indien
- Borns – Faded Heart
- Cut Copy – Standing in the middle of the field
- Django Django – Tic Tac Toe
- Falcon Eye – Off Bloom
- Ider – King Ruby
- Kimbra – Top of the World
- Kovic – Drown
- Lorde – Supercut
- Mondo Cozmo – Automatic
- Mura Masa – Helpline
- Odezsa – La Ciudad
- Oliver – Heart Attack
- Outsider – Mira Mol Masa
- Phantoms – Throw it in the fire
- Portugal The Man – Live in the Moment
- RAC – Beautiful Game
- Residente – Dagombas en Tamale
- Rex Orange County – Never Enough
- Run the Jewels – Mean Demeanor
- Sir Sly – &Run
- Slip Away – Perfume Genius
- Slowdive – Star Roving
- Sneakbo – Active
- Sofi Tukker – Best Friend
- Superorganism – Something for your M.I.N.D.
- Tash Sultana – Jungle
- Teme Tan – Ca Va Pas La Tete?
- The Amazons – Stay with me
- The National – The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
- The War on Drugs – Holding On
- The XX – Dangerous
- Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For
- Toothless – Sisyphus
- Vessels – Defect the Light
- Washed Out – Get Lost
Quelle: Spotify (Fifa 18 Soundtrack)