Fifa 18 – Soundtrackliste bekannt gegeben

In wenigen Wochen erscheint die Fussballsimulation 18 für Playstation 4, Playstation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC und Nintendo Switch. Ein beliebtes Feature mit welchem die Reihe seit Jahren punktet ist die gelungene Mischung des Soundtracks. Eben zu diesem gab bisher keinerlei Infos. Bis jetzt, denn Publisher EA hat nun den vollständigen Soundtrack des kommenden Fussballspiels bekannt gegeben. Wie schon in den Jahren davor kommen verschiedene Interpreten aus verschiedenen Ländern und diversen Genre vor. Somit ist wieder für jeden etwas dabei. Wer vorab einmal in den Soundtrack reinhören möchte, kann dies auf Spotify tun.

Die vollständige Trackliste von Fifa 18:

Alt-J – Deadcrush

Avelino feat Skepta and Stormzy – Energy

Bad Sounds – Wages

Baloji – L’Hiver Indien

Borns – Faded Heart

Cut Copy – Standing in the middle of the field

Django Django – Tic Tac Toe

Falcon Eye – Off Bloom

Ider – King Ruby

Kimbra – Top of the World

Kovic – Drown

Lorde – Supercut

Mondo Cozmo – Automatic

Mura Masa – Helpline

Odezsa – La Ciudad

Oliver – Heart Attack

Outsider – Mira Mol Masa

Phantoms – Throw it in the fire

Portugal The Man – Live in the Moment

RAC – Beautiful Game

Residente – Dagombas en Tamale

Rex Orange County – Never Enough

Run the Jewels – Mean Demeanor

Sir Sly – &Run

Slip Away – Perfume Genius

Slowdive – Star Roving

Sneakbo – Active

Sofi Tukker – Best Friend

Superorganism – Something for your M.I.N.D.

Tash Sultana – Jungle

Teme Tan – Ca Va Pas La Tete?

The Amazons – Stay with me

The National – The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

The War on Drugs – Holding On

The XX – Dangerous

Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For

Toothless – Sisyphus

Vessels – Defect the Light

Washed Out – Get Lost

Quelle: Spotify (Fifa 18 Soundtrack)