The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask – Kurzfilm „Terrible Fate“ zeigt Ursprünge von Skull Kid

Das Studio EmberLab veröffentlichte kürzlich einen Kurzfilm mit dem Titel „Majora’s Mask – Terrible Fate“. Dieser 4-minütige Streifen dreht sich um das bekannte Horror Kid (im englischen Original Skull Kid), seine Ursprünge und wie ein Film im Zelda-Universum aussehen könnte. Aber seht selbst.

A tribute to the legendary game, this short showcases Skull Kid’s dark origin story. Our take on how the Zelda Universe could be realized in film. A labor of love for all those involved, this is a gift to the fans.