The Game Awards – Das sind die Nominierten

In wenigen Wochen finden die Game Wards statt. Die Oscars der Vidoespiele werden am Donnerstag, den 1. Dezember (03:00 Uhr, deutscher Ortszeit) stattfinden. Nun wurden die Nominierten der zahlreichen Kategorien bekannt gegeben. Die Ausstrahlung der Preisverleihung kann dem Playstation Network, Steam, Twitch, Twitter, Xbox Live, YouTueb und weiteren Plattformen verfolgt werden.

Nachfolgend die Nominierungen in den jeweiligen Kategorien:

Spiel des Jahres:

Doom (id Software / Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Bestes Studio/ Game Direction:

Blizzard (Overwatch)

DICE (Battlefield 1)

id Software (Doom)

Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4)

Respawn (Titanfall 2)

Best Narrative:

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Mafia 3 (Hangar 13/2K Games)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Best Art Direction:

Abzu (Giant Squid/505 Games)

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Music/ Sound Design:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id Software/Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Best Performance:

Alex Hernandez as Lincoln Clay (Mafia 3)

Cissy Jones as Delilah (Firewatch)

Emily Rose as Elena (Uncharted 4)

Nolan North as Nathan Drake (Uncharted 4)

Rich Summer as Henry (Firewatch)

Tory Baker as Sam Drake (Uncharted 4)

Games for Impact Award:

1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)

Block’Hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)

Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)

Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Best Indipendent Game:

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Inside (Playdead)

Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish)

The Witness (Thekla)

Best Mobile/ Handheld:

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Severed (Drinkbox Studios)

Best VR Game:

Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady/Warner Bros.)

EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Best Action Game:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id Software/Bethesda)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Best Action/ Adventure Game:

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Hitman (IO Interactive/Square Enix)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog /Sony)

Best RPG:

Dark Souls 3 (From Software/Bandai Namco)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)

World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard)

Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game:

Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft)

The King of Fighters XIV (SNK/Atlus USA)

Pokemon Tekken (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Best Family Game:

Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/Warner Bros.)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Skylanders: Imaginators (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Best Strategy Game:

Civilization 6 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)

Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly/SEGA)

XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

Best Sports/ Racing Game:

FIFA 17 (EA Canada/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft)

MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio/Sony)

NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)

Best Multiplayer Game:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft)

Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Most Anticipated Game:

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare/EAs)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Quelle: thegameawards.com