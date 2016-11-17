A Rose in the Twilight – Announcement Trailer

A Rose in the Twilight – Announcement Trailer

Heute veröffentlichten NIS America den Announcement-Trailer zu dem kommenden PS Vita-Titel A Rose in the Twilight.

Fascinated by the thorns, the girl offers blood…

A girl awakens in a castle void of color and time, affixed with the Curse of Thorns upon her back. After meeting a sleeping giant, the two work together to escape. Help them unravel the mystery of the thorns and the history behind the somber castle.

In A Rose in the Twilight, use Rose’s power to absorb blood and transfer it to static objects. By doing so, colorless objects become red and regain the essence of time. With that being said, make use of the giant’s super strength by lifting and throwing objects to clear your path.

Every stage is a puzzle waiting to be pieced together. The further you get, the harder it becomes, but the greater the risk, the bigger the reward. Discover how to solve each stage as you delve deeper into the story’s grim origins.

 

 

Quelle: Youtube (Kanal: NIS America)

Jonathan Klug

