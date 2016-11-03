Nioh – Sony wird Publisher in Amerika und Europa

Für das Samurai Game Nioh wird in Europa und Amerika, Sony als Publisher fungieren. Damit behandelt Sony Nioh im Grunde wie einen First Party Titel. Darüber hinaus wurden verschiedene Anpassungen für PS4 und speziell PS4 Pro angekündigt.
- PS4 Option 1 „Movie Mode“ – Fokus auf Auflösung, hochauflösende Grafik bei stabilen 30fps
- PS4 Option 2 „Action Mode“ – Fokus auf Framerate, stabile 60fps
- PS4 Option 3 „Movie Mode“ – Fokus auf Auflösung, variable Framerate die manchmal 30fps übersteigt
- PS4 Pro HD Display Option 1 „Movie Mode“ – stabile 1920×1080 Auflösung, High Quality Anti Aliasing bei 30fps
- PS4 Pro HD Display Option 2 „Action Mode“ – stabile 1920×1080 Auflösung bei 60fps
- PS4 Pro 4K Display Option 1 „Movie Mode“ – stabile 3840×2160 Auflösung bei 30fps
- PS4 Pro 4K Display Option 2 „Action Mode“ – stabile 1920×1080 Auflösung bei 60fps
Quelle: blog.eu.playstation.com