Bethesda – PS4 Mods für Skyrim und Fallout 4 kommen

Bethesda hat offiziell bestätigt, dass Mods nun doch ihren Weg auf die PS4 finden werden. Zuvor lehnte Sony Mod Support ab, da Bethesda eingereichte Mods nicht einem vorherigen Qualitätstest unterziehen wollte, da dies extra Kosten bedeutet hätte. Das war aber Sonys Bedingung um Berichte wie von Xbox Nutzern zu vermeiden bei denen Mods zu Systemabstürzen geführt hatten. Nun haben Sony und Bethesda aber eine gemeinsame Alternative gefunden. Nutzer werden mit dem Creation Kit Mods für PS4 erstellen können, sind dabei aber auf die schon enthaltenen Assets des Spiels beschränkt. Eigene Inhalte können nicht eingebracht werden. Mod Support wird zuerst für Skyrim erscheinen und nach Release wird auch an Mod Support für Fallout 4 gearbeitet. Ebenso soll PS4 Pro unterstützt werden.

Mod support will come to Skyrim first. We and Sony have worked hard to make this possible. Mods on PlayStation 4 will allow you to modify and create your own content by using our Creation Kit available here. You will not be able to upload external assets with your PlayStation 4 mods, but you will be able to use any assets that come with the game, as most mods do. By creating a Bethesda.net account, you’ll be able to browse and try mods right from within the game.