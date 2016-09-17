The Witcher 3 – Keine Pläne für PS4 Pro Support

The Witcher 3 – Keine Pläne für PS4 Pro Support

Reddit User govind1262 wollte wissen ob CD Projekt RED an PS4 Pro Support für The Witcher 3 arbeiten und schickte den Entwicklern daher einfach eine Mail. Und diese antworteten tatsächlich und das mit einer Absage.

Thank you for your feedback and question. I’m afraid that we have no plans to release the PS4 Pro edition for The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt.
Our team is currently working very hard on GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and Cyberpunk 2077. We want to be entirely focused on the development of these projects.

Damit sollte wohl klar sein, dass unter Umständen nur wenige Studios die Zeit investieren werden um bereits veröffentlichte Titel anzupassen.

