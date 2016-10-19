Dead Rising 4 – Season-Pass angekündigt

Capcom und Microsoft kündigten einen Season-Pass für Dead Rising 4 an. Dieser enthält die DLCs Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack, Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf und Frank Rising und wird für 24,99 Dollar erhältlich sein. In der Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition (79,99 Dollar) wird er zudem bereits enthalten sein. Das Stocking Suffer Holiday Pack enthält weihnachtliche Waffen, Zombies, Kostüme usw, Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf beinhaltet (wie der Name schon vermuten lässt) einen 18-Loch-Minigolfplatz mit Zombies und der dritte DLC „Frank Rising“ handelt davon, wie sich Frank West mit dem Zombie-Virus infiziert und nach einem Heilmittel sucht, was sich aber aufgrund von schlauer werdenden Zombies und paramilitärischen Streitkräften als äußert schwierig erweist.
- Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack: Frank West is home for the holidays and he’s got a naughty list the size of Willamette, Colorado. Tear up the streets with festive weapons, zombies, vehicles, costumes and more.
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf: You’ve mastered the outbreak – now it’s time to master the green, with eighteen holes of pure wanton destruction you can play with up to three friends online. Flip zombies the birdie where bloodthirsty, over the top zombie mayhem is par for the course. The world of Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is extreme and the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall. Use Frank West’s favorite weapons as your set of golf clubs. With an oversized golf ball, drive down the fairways, reaching for the green to nail the perfect putt. Watch your score as you do not want to bogey in this zombie filled eighteen-hole golf course. Mini golf is made crazier with the zombie horde as obstructions and hazards. Dead Rising Fore!
- Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising: In this DLC, Frank West is freshly infected and needs to find a cure before he becomes a zombie and is lost forever. While searching for a cure, Frank discovers that everything is not the same as it was; zombies are getting smarter, people cannot be trusted and paramilitary forces are plotting to wipe out Willamette. Frank has a limited time before he reverts to the full zombie state and the city is wiped out. Frank will have to get to the truth first… or die trying.
