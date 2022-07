Alle Termine / Events / Partys der gamescom 2022

Games Industry Trade Association Reception @Gamescom ( * )

Veranstalter: EGDF (European Games Developer Federation)

Kosten: 0,00 €

Uhrzeit: ab 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM CEST

Location: Die Location wird nach Registrierung später bekanntgegeben

Inhalt: National games industry trade delegations from all over the world make Gamescom one of the most important industry trade events on this planet. It is time for us, the games industry trade associations behind those delegations, to meet all the familiar faces from the Zoom and Teams calls and connect with new industry influencers from far away lands. European Games Developer Federation (EGDF), in cooperation with ISFE, is honoured to invite all games industry trade association board members, employees and their representatives present at Gamescom to a reception kindly hosted by the German industry association GAME.