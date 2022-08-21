Diese Spiele sind auf der gamescom 2022 vertreten

Bei uns findest Du alle Infos rund um die weltweit größte Messe für interaktive Unterhaltungselektronik, der gamescom 2022 in Deutschland. Alle Termine, Öffnungszeiten, Preise, Programme, Partys, den Hallenplan und vieles mehr stellen wir Dir bereit, um ein bestmögliches Messeerlebnis zu erhalten.
2022 ist wieder so weit: Die gamescom ist nach zwei virtuellen Jahren endlich wieder in Präsenz zurück! Dabei wird die gamescom hybrid und grün. Bei uns findest Du alle Informationen rund um die weltweit größte Messe für interaktive Unterhaltungselektronik. Alle Termine, Öffnungszeiten, Preise, Programme und vieles mehr stellen wir Dir bereit, um Dich auf die Messe in Köln vorzubereiten.
Alle bestätigten Games der gamescom 2022
Entertainment Area
- AEW: Fight Forever – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand – Team17, Halle 7
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- After the Fall – Plaion / Pico Interactive, Halle 9
- Alone in the Dark – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Arkanoid: Eternal Battle – Astragon, Halle 7
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL: Der Widder aus Hibernia – Astragon, Halle 7
- Autopsy Simulator – Team17, Halle 7
- Batorda: Lost Haven – Team17, Halle 7
- Bravery & Greed – Team17, Halle 7
- Bau-Simulator (Construction-Simulator) – Astragon, Halle 7
- Bus-Simulator City Ride – Astragon, Halle 7
- Company of Heroes 3 – SEGA, Halle 9
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing – TikTok, Halle 7
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Die Schlümpfe: Kart – Astragon, Halle 7
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Endless Dungeon – SEGA, Halle 9
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – Astragon, Halle 7
- Fortnite (Turniere) – Medion, Außenbereich Halle 8
- Ghost Song – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Goat Simulator 3 – Plaion, Halle 9
- Grounded – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- GTFO – Level Infinite, Halle 7
- Gunfaire Reborn – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. – Prime Matter, Halle 9
- Hokko Life – Team17, Halle 7
- Honey, I Joined A Cult All Guns Blazing – Team17, Halle 7
- Horse Tales: Rette Emerald Valley – Astragon, Halle 7
- Humankind – SEGA, Halle 9
- Infinite Guitars – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Inkulinati – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft / Family & Friends, Halle 10.2
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Giants Software, Halle 7
- Last Case of Benedict Fox – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Let’s Sing Presents ABBA – Plaion, Halle 9
- Lies of P – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Lightyear Frontier – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Marauders – Team17, Halle 7
- Mato Anomalies – Prime Matter, Halle 9
- Metal: Hellsinger – Level Infinite, Halle 7
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Midnight Fight Express – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Mineko’s Night Market – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Moonscars – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – Prime Matter, Halle 9
- Multiversus – TikTok, Halle 7
- One Piece Odyssey – Bandai Namco, Halle 7
- Outcast 2 – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – Team17, Halle 7
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – Astragon, Halle 7
- Park Beyond – Bandai Namco, Halle 7
- Pentiment – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – SEGA, Halle 9
- Planet of Lana – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Roller Champions – Ubisoft, Halle 7
- Sea of Thieves – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Saints Row – Plaion, Halle 9
- Ship of Fools – Team17, Halle 7
- Signalis – Humble Games, Halle 8
- Sonic Frontiers – TikTok, Halle 7 + SEGA, Halle 9
- Skull and Bones (Kino-Präsentation) – Ubisoft, Halle 7
- Soul Hackers 2 – SEGA, Halle 9
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Street Fighter 6 – TikTok, Halle 7
- Sunday Gold – Team17, Halle 7
- Syberia: The World Before – Astragon, Halle 7
- System Stock – Prime Matter, Halle 9
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – TikTok, Halle 7
- Tempest Rising – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- The Devil in Me – Bandai Namco, Halle 7
- The Knight Witch – Team17, Halle 7
- The Last Oricru – Prime Matter, Halle 9
- The Serpent Rogue – Team17, Halle 7
- The Unliving – Team17, Halle 7
- The Valiant – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – SEGA, Halle 9
- Tower of Fantasy – Level Infinite, Halle 7
- Trepang2 – Team17, Halle 7
- Two Point Campus – SEGA, Halle 9
- Unpacking – Humble Games, Halle 8
- V Rising – Level Infinite, Halle 7
- You Suck at Parking – Microsoft Xbox, Halle 8
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Level Infinite, Halle 7
- Wreckreation – THQ Nordic, Halle 8
Indie Area (Halle 10.2)
- [I] doesn’t exist – a modern text adventure
- A Bavarian Tale – Totgeschwiegen
- A Space for the Unbound
- A Webbing Journey
- Airhead
- Aka
- AK-xolotl
- Amber City
- Animal Well
- Anstoss 2022
- Antro
- Arcade Paradise
- Arcadia Fallen
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- Astronite
- Back to the Dawn
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Beasties
- Birth
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami
- Blueberry
- Bound By Blades
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator
- Broken Roads
- Captain Velvet Metero
- Catch Me!
- Chained Echoes
- Children of Silentown
- CLeM
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Crimson Tale
- CULTIC
- Deadlink
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters
- Delicious Dungeon
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Diluvian Winds
- Dome Keeper
- Dorfromantik
- Downhill Legend
- DreadXP
- Duru – A Game About Mole Rats & Depression
- Dyschronia
- Edge of Sanity
- Elysium
- Empires of the Undergrowth
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Eville
- Fall of Porcupine
- Farewell North
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Fireside
- Fling to the Finish
- Flying Neko Delivery
- Frank and Drake
- Gatewalkers
- Ghostbusters Spirits unleashed
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- GigaBash
- Go Red – VO2.4
- Goblins of Elderstone
- Goons Legends and Mayham
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- Gripper
- Hamster Playground
- Heart of Muriet
- Highrise City
- Hokko Life
- Holomento
- How to Say Goodbye
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Inkulinati
- Jasper and the City of Lights
- Kona II: Brume
- Kraken Academy!!
- LakeSide
- Legend of Keepers
- Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero
- Let Them Trade
- Let´s Cook Together
- Lightyear Frontier
- Lose Control
- S. Salmon
- Mecha
- Mira And The Legend Of The Djinns
- Mirror Forge
- MOODS
- Moorhuhn Xtreme
- Moviehouse
- Mukana
- Needy Streamer Overload
- ODDADA
- Of pawns and kings
- One Last Breath
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Origami Lovers
- Orpheus
- ORX
- Outbreak Island
- Outshine
- Pagotopia
- Panic Mode
- Paper Trail
- Passing By – A Tailwind Journey
- Paws and Leaves – A Thracian Tale
- Pizza Blast
- Planet Cube: Edge
- Please, Touch The Artwork
- Potion Tycoon
- Power Chord
- PRIM
- Project Morph
- Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse
- ProtoCorgi
- Rain World: Downpour
- Rising Lords
- Roboquest
- Rosewater
- Saga of Sins
- Sandwalkers
- School of Magic
- Settlement Survival
- Shadows of Doubt
- Shumi Come Home
- Soul Vars
- Soulitaire
- Spells & Secrets
- Spookware
- Sucker For Love: First Date
- Super Alloy Ranger
- Super Catboy
- Super Dungeon Maker
- Terraformers
- The Cow Game
- The Crackpet Show
- The Darkest Files
- The Fabulous Fear Machine
- The Last Worker
- The Orphan: A Pop-Up Book Adventure
- The Past Witin
- The Plague Doctor of Wippra
- The Riftbreaker
- The Siege and The Sandfox
- The Time I Have Left
- The Tower To The Bottom
- The Unliving
- The Wandering Village
- The Wreck
- Tin Hearts
- Tiny Troopers Global Ops
- To the Stars
- Ukiyo
- Unrailed!
- Unsteakables
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy
- Warriors of the Nile 2
- We Stay Behind
- What The Bat?
- Wild Woods
- Witchtastic
- X4: Tides of Avarice
- XEL
- You Suck at Parking
- ZERO Sievert