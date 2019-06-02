Xbox Game Pass – Das bietet Microsofts Spiele-Flatrate

Ihr habt bisher nur von dem Xbox Game Pass gelesen, wisst aber gar nicht genau um was es sich dabei handelt? Kein Problem, denn in unserer kleinen Übersicht werden die wichtigsten Fragen geklärt und ihr bekommt direkt ein Überblick über den Preis, welche neuen Spiele hinzu kommen und wie das Line-up des Dienstes aussieht.

Was ist eigentlich der Xbox Game Pass?

Mit dem Xbox Game Pass hat Microsoft ein Abodient veröffentlicht, bei welchem man einen monatlichen Grundpreis von 9.99€ bezahlt und damit auf eine Vielzahl an verschiedenen Spielen Zugriff bekommt. Der Vorteil ist diese Spiele kann man sich einfach auf seine Festplatte runterladen und solange spielen, wie man diesen Dienst abonniert hat. Bei dem Dienst sind sowohl Xbox One als auch verschiedene Xbox 360 und Xbox Spiele enthalten. Dabei sind alle Xbox 360 und Xbox Spiele via Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf der Xbox One spielbar. Desweiteren werden alle in Zukunft erscheinenden Microsoft exklusiven Spiele sofort ab Launch bei Game Pass veröffentlicht.Ähnlich wie bei Xbox Live Gold wird dabei jeden Monat das Angebot um mehrere Spiele stetig erweitert.





Diese Spiele kommen im Mai/ Juni 2019 in den Xbox Game Pass

Neu im Mai 2019

Metal Gear Survive: ab 28.Mai 2019

The Banner Saga: ab 28.Mai 2019

Void Bastards, ab 29. Mai 2019

Dead by Daylight, ab 30. Mai 2019

Outer Wilds, ab 30. Mai 2019

Full Metal Furies, ab 06. Juni 2019

Superhot, ab 06. Juni 2019

The Banner Saga 2, ab 06. Juni 2019

Diese Spiele sind bereits im Xbox Game Pass enthalten

#IDARB (Xbox One)

A Kingdom for Keflings (Xbox 360)

A World of Keflings (Xbox 360)

Absolver Downfall (Xbox One)

ABZU (Xbox One)

Aftercharge (Xbox One)

Agents of Mayem (Xbox One)

Alien Hominid HD (Xbox 360)

Ark: Survival: Evolved (Xbox One)

Ashen (Xbox One)

Aven Colony (Xbox One)

Banjo – Kazooie: N n B (Xbox 360)

Banjo Kazooie (Xbox 360)

Banjo Tooie (Xbox 360)

BattleBlock Theater (Xbox 360)

Bayonetta (Xbox 360)

Below (Xbox One)

Bomber Crew (Xbox One)

Braid (Xbox 360)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Xbox One)

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16 (Xbox One)

CastleStorm (Xbox 360)

Cities: Skylines (Xbox One)

ClusterTruck (Xbox One)

Costume Quest (Xbox One)

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die (Xbox One)

Dandara (Xbox One)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (Xbox One)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition (Xbox One)

Dead Island Definitv Edition (Xbox One)

Deadlight: Directors Cut (Xbox One)

Defense Grid (Xbox 360)

Desert Child (Xbox One)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition (Xbox One)

Dirt 4 (Xbox One)

Disneyland Adventure (Xbox One)

Devil May Cry Deathinitiv Edition (Xbox One)

Doom (Xbox One)

Donut County (Xbox One)

Double Dragon (Xbox 360)

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing (Xbox One)

Electronic Super Joy (Xbox One)

F1 2015 (Xbox One)

Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360)

Fable II (Xbox 360)

Fable III (Xbox 360)

Fallout 3 (Xbox 360)

Fallout 4 (Xbox One)

Farming Simulator 15 (Xbox One)

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)

Fuzion Frenzy (Xbox)

Garou Mow (Xbox 360)

Gears of War (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)

Gears of War: Judgement (Xbox 360)

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Directors Cut (Xbox One)

Graveyard Keeper (Xbox One)

Grid 2 (Xbox 360)

GRIP: Combat Racing (Xbox One)

Guacamalee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Xbox One)

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)

Halo: Spartan Assault (Xbox One)

Halo: The Masterchief Colletion (Xbox One)

Hexic 2 (Xbox 360)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (Xbox One)

Hitman (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 1 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 2 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 3 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 4 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 5 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Episode 6 (Xbox One)

Hitman: Summer Bonus Episode (Xbox One)

Homefront: The Revolution (Xbox One)

Hue (Xbox One)

Human Fall Flat (Xbox One)

Hydro Thunder (Xbox 360)

Injustice: Gods Among Us (Xbox 360)

Inner Space (Xbox One)

Iron Brigade (Xbox 360)

Jetpac Refuelled (Xbox 360)

Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox 360)

Joe Danger Special Edition (Xbox 360)

Joy Ride Turbo (Xbox 360)

Jumpjet Rex (Xbox One)

Just Cause 3 (Xbox One)

Kameo (Xbox 360)

Kingdom: New Lands (Xbox One)

Knight Squad (Xbox One)

KOF98UM (Xbx 360)

KYUB (Xbox One)

Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 (Xbox One)

Laser League (Xbox One)

Late Shift (Xbox One)

Layers of Fear (Xbox One)

Lego Indiana Jones The Complete Adventure (Xbox 360)

Lego Star War: The Complete Saga (Xbox 360)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm(Xbox One)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Xbox One)

Letter Quest: Grimms Jouney Remastered (Xbox One)

Lumo (Xbox One)

Maldita Castiila EX – Cursed Castile (Xbox One)

Manual Samuel (Xbox One)

Mass Effect (Xbox 360)

Massive Chalice (Xbox One)

Max: The Curde of Brotherhood (Xbox One)

Mega Coin Squad (Xbox One)

Mega Man 10 (Xbox 360)

Mega Man 9 (Xbox 360)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Xbox One)

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (Xbox One)

Metal Slug 3 (Xbox 360)

Metal Slug XX (Xbox 360)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Xbox One)

Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One)

Mortal Kombat X (Xbox One)

Monday Night Combat (Xbox 360)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kindom (Xbox One)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Xbox One)

Ms. Splosion Man (Xbox 360)

MX vs ATV Reflex (Xbox 360)

N+ (Xbox 360)

NBA Playgrounds (Xbox One)

Next Up Hero (Xbox One)

Ninja Gaiden Black (Xbox)

Oblivion (Xbox 360)

Oddworld: New’n Tasty (Xbox One)

Olli Olli (Xbox One)

Olli Olli 2 XL Edition (Xbox One)

Onrush (Xbox One)

Oxenfree (Xbox One)

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (Xbox One)

Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)

Player Unknowns Battlegrounds (Xbox One)

Portal Knights (Xbox One)

Pumped BMX+ (Xbox One)

Quantum Break (Xbox One)

RAGE (Xbox 360)

Recore (Xbox One)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Xbox One)

Resident Evil (Xbox One)

Resident Evil 0 (Xbox One)

RIME (Xbox One)

Riptide GP: Renegade (Xbox One)

Rise and Shinee (Xbox One)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)

Robocraft Infinity (Xbox One)

Rocket League (Xbox One)

Roundabout (Xbox One)

Ruiner (Xbox One)

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (Xbox 360)

Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One)

Sacred Citadel (Xbox 360)

Saints Row IV: ReElected (Xbox One)

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (Xbox One)

Samurai Showdown II (Xbox 360)

Screamride (Xbox One)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)

Shadow Complex (Xbox One)

Shadow Warrior (Xbox One)

Shantae and the Pirates Curse (Xbox One)

Sheltered (Xbox One)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devils Daughter (Xbox One)

Sky Force Anniversary (Xbox One)

Sky Force Reloaded (Xbox One)

Snake Pas (Xbox One)

Sonic and Knuckles (Xbox 360)

Sonic CD (Xbox 360)

Spelunky (Xbox 360)

Split Second (Xbox 360)

Splosion Man (Xbox 360)

Stacking (Xbox 360)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Xbox)

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)

State of Decay: Year One (Xbox One)

Steredenn: Binary Dreams (Xbox One)

Subnautica (Xbox One)

Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)

Super Luckys Tale (Xbox One)

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (Xbox One)

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition (Xbox 360)

Super Time Force (Xbox One)

Tecmo Bowl Throwback (Xbox 360)

Terraria (Xbox One)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Xbox One)

The Bug Butcher (Xbox One)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Edition (Xbox One)

The Escapists (Xbox One)

The Escapists: The Walking Dead (Xbox One)

The Final Station (Xbox One)

The Flame in the Wood (Xbox One)

The Golf Club (Xbox One)

The Maw (Xbox 360)

The Swapper (Xbox One)

The Technomancer (Xbox One)

The Hunter: Call of the Wild (Xbox One)

This War of Mine The little Ones (Xbox One)

Thomas was Alone (Xbox One)

Thief of Thieves (Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Xbox One)

Tower of Guns (Xbox One)

Toy Soldiers (Xbox 360)

Toy Soldiers: Cold War (Xbox 360)

Unmechanical: Extended (Xbox One)

Viva Pinata (Xbox 360)

Viva Pinata 2 (Xbox 360)

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Xbox One)

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut (Xbox One)

Westerado (Xbox One)

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (Xbox One)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox One)

WRC 5 (Xbox One)

Zombie Army Trillogy (Xbox One)

Zoo Tycoon (Xbox One)

Unsere Empfehlungen aus dem Game Pass

Bei über hunderte Spielen die einem mit dem Game Pass zur Verfüung stehen kann man schon leicht den Überblick verlieren. Damit ihr wisst welche Spiele ihr mal runterladen und spielen solltet, stellen wir einige Highlights vor.

Forza Horizon 4

Wer Arcaderacer mag der wird um dieses Spiel nicht herum kommen. Mit unzähligen Autos, ein überragendes Fahrgefühl und einer riesigen Spielwelt ist das Spiel für jeden Racingfan bestens geeignet. Zudem überzeugt das Jahreszeitenwechsel Feeling womit sich dies Spielwelt im wöchentlichen Rythmus nicht nur optisch verändert sondern sich jedes mal auch etwas anders anfühlt.

Mutant Year Zero

Fallout trifft auf XCOM. Das Spiel ist für Taktikfüchse bestens geeignet. Dabei durchstreift ihr mit einem mutierten Wildschwein und einer die Postapokalyptische Welt und müsst dabei etliche Kämpfe bestreiten. Dabei kommt es vorallem auf die richtige Taktik an. Nur wer solche Leute richtig aufstellt und seine Fähigkeiten richtig nutzt, wird erfolgrich durch die Postapokalypse kommen.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Du bist ein Star Wars und grosser Rollenspielfan?. Dann solltest du mal ein Blick in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Mit diesem Spiel legte Entwickler Bioware den Grundstein für die Dragon Age und Mass Effect Reihe. Zwar sieht man dem Spiel das Alter mittlerweile etwas an, aber was das Gameplay angeht so braucht sich das mittlerweile 15 Jahre alte Spiel vor neueren Titeln nicht verstecken.

Stand der Liste: 02.06.2019, die Liste wird stetig aktualisiert.

Alle Angaben sind ohne Gewähr und können seitens der Publisher / Entwickler auch kurzfristig geändert oder erweitert werden. Bei Fehlern bitten wir um Kontaktaufnahme.