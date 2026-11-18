Geoff Keighley hat am 17. November die Nominierten der Game Awards 2026 bekannt gegeben. Dabei dürfte vor allem Grand Theft Auto VI eine kontroverse Entscheidung sein, weil es zum Zeitpunkt der Nominierung nicht einmal erschienen ist.
GTA 6-Nominierung wird viel diskutiert
Die Verleihung der Gaming-Oscards findet am 10. Dezember 2026 im Peacock Theater in Los Angeles statt. Mit acht Nominierungen führt Grand Theft Auto VI das Feld an. Es ist unter anderem für das Spiel des Jahres, die beste Spielregie, die beste Erzählung, die beste Kunstrichtung, den besten Soundtrack, das beste Audiodesign, das beste Action-Adventure und mit Manni L. Perez für die beste Darstellung nominiert. Dabei ist der Titel, zum Zeitpunkt der Bekanntgabe, nicht einmal erhältlich gewesen. Dies wird gerade heiß im Netz diskutiert. Jedoch wollen wir euch einmal einen Überblick über sämtliche Nominierungen geben. Denn dort kann von nun an gewählt werden, welches die eigenen Lieblingsspiele des Jahres waren.
Hier sind alle Kategorien im Überblick:
Game of the Year
|Nominierte
|007 First Light
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Phantom Blade Zero
|Resident Evil Requiem
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Game Direction
|Nominierte
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Phantom Blade Zero
|Pragmata
|Resident Evil Requiem
Best Narrative
|Nominierte
|007 First Light
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Resident Evil Requiem
|The Blood of Dawnwalker
Beste Art Direction
|Nominierte
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Mouse: P.I. for Hire
|Phantom Blade Zero
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Score and Music
|Nominierte
|Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Mixtape
|Phantom Blade Zero
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Audio Design
|Nominierte
|Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Beste Performance
|Darsteller
|Spiel
|Angela Sant’Albano
|Resident Evil Requiem
|Liam McIntyre
|Marvel’s Wolverine
|Manni L. Perez
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Patrick Gibson
|007 First Light
|Rahul Kohli
|Saros
Games for Impact
|Nominierte
|Big Walk
|Cairn
|Forever Ago
|Life Is Strange: Reunion
|Lily’s World XD
|Mixtape
Innovation in Accessibility
|Nominierte
|Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
|Forza Horizon 6
|Gears of War: E-Day
|Marvel’s Wolverine
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
Best Ongoing Game
|Nominierte
|ARC Raiders
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Fortnite
|No Man’s Sky
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Community Support
|Nominierte
|Crimson Desert
|Helldivers 2
|No Man’s Sky
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Warframe
Best Indie-Spiel
|Nominierte
|Big Walk
|Cairn
|Denshattack!
|Mewgenics
|Mina the Hollower
Best Debut Indie Game
|Nominierte
|Dressmaker
|Esoteric Ebb
|Orbitals
|Replaced
|Silver Pines
Best Mobile Game
|Nominierte
|Arknights: Endfield
|Monster Hunter Outlanders
|Neverness to Everness
|Pokémon Champions
|Where Winds Meet
Best VR/AR Game
|Nominierte
|Forefront
|Into the Radius 2
|Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
|Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Best Action Game
|Nominierte
|Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
|Gears of War: E-Day
|Onimusha: Way of the Sword
|Phantom Blade Zero
|Saros
Best Action-Adventure
|Nominierte
|007 First Light
|Control Resonant
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|Pragmata
|Resident Evil Requiem
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best RPG
|Nominierte
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|The Blood of Dawnwalker
|Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Fighting
|Nominierte
|2XKO
|Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
|Invincible VS
|Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
|My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Best Family
|Nominierte
|Big Walk
|LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Best Sim / Strategy
|Nominierte
|Mewgenics
|Planet Zoo 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Slay the Spire 2
|Star Wars Zero Company
Best Sports / Racing
|Nominierte
|EA Sports FC 27
|Forza Horizon 6
|Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
|Screamer
|Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Multiplayer
|Nominierte
|Big Walk
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
|Gears of War: E-Day
|Marathon
|Meccha Chameleon
|Orbitals
Best Adaption
|Nominierte
|Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
|Fallout (Staffel 2)
|Mortal Kombat II
|Resident Evil
|The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Best User Creation
|Creation
|Developer
|Base Game
|A Dream of Silence: Revamped
|Lizardpunk
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Create Aeronautics
|Simulated Team
|Minecraft
|Nopixel V
|Nopixel Studios
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|Star Wars Droid Tycoon
|FOAD
|Fortnite
|TTK
|Sable Digital
|Roblox
Content Creator of the Year
|Nominierte
|CDawg
|Cellbit
|IShowSpeed
|LilSimsie
|OhnePixel
Best Esports Athlete
|Athlet
|Team
|Chovy
|Gen.G
|Donk
|Team Spirit
|Erde
|LOUD
|Yatoro
|Team Spirit
|ZywOo
|Team Vitality
Best Esports Game
|Nominierte
|Counter-Strike 2
|Dota 2
|League of Legends
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|Valorant
Best Esports Team
|Team
|Spiel
|Gen.G
|League of Legends
|LOUD
|Valorant
|Team Falcons
|Counter-Strike 2
|Team Falcons
|Rocket League
|Team Spirit
|Dota 2
|Team Vitality
|Counter-Strike 2
Most Anticipated Game
|Nominierte
|Fable
|Final Fantasy VII Revelation
|God of War Laufey
|Resident Evil Veronica
|The Witcher 4
Die Kategorie Players’ Voice wird separat gewählt. Das Voting-Verfahren verläuft hier über mehrere Runden. Zudem sind auch Spieleankündigungen immer ein großes Thema und auch hier dürfen wir gespannt sein, was die Game Awards zu bieten haben.