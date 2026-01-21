Close

Aktuelle News

Xbox Game Pass – Zweite Januar-Welle mit zahlreichen neuen Highlights

von Christian Koitkaam
0 Comments
Bild © Kojima Productions

Die zweite Titelwelle des Xbox Game Pass für Januar 2026 wurde veröffentlicht. Ein besonderes Highlight: Ab dem 21. Januar steht „Death Stranding: Director‘s Cut“ zum Spielen bereit. Aber daneben gibt es auch weitere spannende Titel für den Abo-Service.

 

Xbox Game Pass wird nochmal voller

Interessanterweise haben Xbox Game Pass und PlayStation Plus im Januar 2026 einen gemeinsamen Titel: „Resident Evil Village“. Der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung ist passend gewählt, denn der nächste Teil der Serie, „Resident Evil Requiem“, erscheint am 27. Februar. Unten findet ihr die vollständige Liste aller neuen und abgehenden Spiele im Game Pass für Januar.

Xbox Game Pass Januar 2026 – Wave 2 im Überblick
Insgesamt können Abonnenten im Januar 2026 zwölf neue Spiele testen. Die größten Highlights sind „Resident Evil Village“, „Death Stranding: Director‘s Cut“ und „Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2“. Titel wie Death Stranding waren bislang meist bei Playstations Abo-Service verfügbar, finden nun aber ebenfalls den Weg in den Game Pass.

Xbox

Bild © 2026 Xbox

 

Alle Games, die in der zweiten Januar-Welle 2026 hinzukommen, im Detail:

  • Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Konsole, PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Handheld, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 21. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • RoadCraft (PC) – ab 21. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • Ninja Gaiden Ragebound (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 21. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • The Talos Principle 2 (PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 27. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, Konsole) – ab 28. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, Konsole) – ab 28. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass
  • MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) – ab 29. Januar – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 29. Januar
  • Indika (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 2. Februar – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – ab 3. Februar

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass Ende Januar 2026

Am 31. Januar 2026 werden mehrere Titel aus dem Angebot entfernt:

  • Shady Part of Me (Cloud, PC, Konsole)
  • Cataclismo (PC)
  • Starbound (Cloud, PC, Konsole)
  • Lonely Mountains Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, Konsole)
  • Paw Patrol World (Cloud, PC, Konsole)
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, Konsole)
  • Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, Konsole)

 

Quelle: Xbox Wire

Bild © Xbox / Kojima Productions

Tags: xbox, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass
Christian Koitka
Christian Koitka
The guy who loves videogames

