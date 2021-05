Marvel – Michael B. Jordan äußert sich zu Black Panther 2

“I didn’t want to go with zero, you know what I mean? And it’s like, you know, never say never, you know, I can’t predict the future. So I mean, it’s ‘Black Panther 2’. The two, I just figured two would be like, two sounds okay, I guess… All I know is that they’re developing a script that, you know, is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year.”