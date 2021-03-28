Xbox Game Pass – Stalker 2 und weitere Titel werden Teil des Abonnements

Im Rahmen des dieswöchigen ID@Xbox Showcase hat Microsoft eine Reihe neuer Indieperlen angekündigt, die den Sprung auf die Xbox-Plattformen und den PC schaffen werden. Der Großteil von ihnen wird ab Release auch Teil des Game Pass sein.

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge ab Day One

Insgesamt 20 der am Freitag gezeigten Indie-Spiele sollen bereits am Tag ihrer Veröffentlichung zum Game Pass hinzugefügt werden. Seid ihr also Abonnent von Microsofts Online-Dienst könnt ihr diese ausgewählten Titel ohne zusätzliche Kosten spielen, sobald diese auf den Markt kommen.

Zu den anstehenden Neuzugängen gehört unter anderem das heißerwartete Stalker 2, welches Spieler in eine gefährliche, postapokalyptische Welt entführt. Darüber hinaus sind auch Titel wie das Rennspiel Art of Rally, Hello Neighbor 2 und The Ascent im Angebot inkludiert.

Eine vollständige Liste mit allen neu angekündigten Indie-Spielen findet ihr nachfolgend:

Art of Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud und Konsole)

Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) – 2021

Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) (Cloud und Konsole)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) (Konsole und PC)

Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Konsole und PC)

Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Konsole und PC)

Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud und Konsole) – 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud und Konsole)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud und Konsole)

Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud und Konsole)

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) (Cloud und Konsole)

Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud und Konsole)

Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud und Konsole)

Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud und Konsole) – Sommer 2021

Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – 2021

Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Cloud und Konsole)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Konsole und PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud und Konsole)

The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud und Konsole)

Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Konsole)

Erst vor einigen Wochen hatten Microsoft und Square Enix einen weiteren AAA-Titel überraschend zum Game Pass hinzugefügt: Der Koop-Shooter Outriders wird ab Tag 1 für alle Abonnenten auf den Xbox-Systemen spielbar sein. Der Redmonder-Konzern baut sein “Spiele-Netflix” damit konsequent weiter aus.

Quelle: Eurogamer