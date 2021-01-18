Immortals Fenyx Rising – Patch 1.1.0 bringt DualSense-Feature

Mit Immortals Fenyx Rising veröffentlichte Entwickler Ubisoft Quebec Ende des vergangenen Jahres ein humorvolles Action-Adventure im „The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“-Stil. Um die Spielerhaft auf den ersten großen DLC “A New God” vorzubereiten, lieferte man nun einen umfangreichen Patch für das Götter-Abenteuer nach, der ebenfalls einige Features des DualSense einbindet.

Immortals Fenyx Rising wird auf der PlayStation 5 um Features ergänzt

Das Update trägt die Kennzeichnung 1.1.0 und ist bereits seit Ende vergangener Woche auf den verfügbaren Plattformen zugänglich. Neben einigen Bugfixes und Optimierungen wurden zusätzlich Verbesserungen an der Lokalisierung vorgenommen, während außerdem Vorbereitungen für die erste Inhaltserweiterung im Spiel getroffen werden. Zudem dürfen sich PlayStation 4-Besitzer über die Unterstützung eines wichtigen DualSense-Feature freuen. Demnach wird Ubisofts Open-World-Titel ab sofort ebenfalls das haptische Feedback des einzigartigem Sony Controllers unterstützen. Das soll laut den Entwickler für eine stimmigere Atmosphäre im humorvollen Götter-Abenteuer sorgen.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum Update 1.1.0 könnt ihr im Folgenden einsehen:

Added support for the upcoming DLC content “A New God”

Multiple localization fixes.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Activities

Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight.

[Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos.

[Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified.

Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling.

Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons.

Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller.

Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described.

Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description.

User Interface

Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor.

Graphics

Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.

System

[XBOX Series X] Fixed a save game corruption over very long play sessions.

[PC] Multi-monitors and special aspect ratio UI fixes.

[PC] Resolved the audio cut-off when leaving a menu or entering a cutscene.

[PC] Locked Target Switch now work when using the mouse and Keyboard control scheme.

[PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.

Der erste DLC “A New God” für Immortals Fenyx Rising erscheint offiziell am kommenden Donnerstag, den 21. Januar 2021.

Quelle: Ubisoft