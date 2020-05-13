The Last of Us Part 2 – Neues Video gibt Einblick in die Geschichte

Entwickler Naughty Dog hat ein neues Story-Video zum bald erscheinenden The Last of Us Part 2 veröffentlicht.

Part II soll polarisieren

Im Rahmen einer neuen Videoreihe haben Sony und Naughty Dog weiteres Bewegtbild zu The Last of Us Part 2 zur Verfügung gestellt. Das Video geht allem voran auf die Entwicklungshintergründe des Spiels ein und lässt unter anderem auch Creative Director Neil Druckmann zu Wort kommen. Ihm zufolge wäre die Story deutlich polarisierender als die Geschichte in Teil 1.

“Within the studio we’ve had a lot of philosophical arguments about some of the events that happen in the game. (…) I think this one might be more divisive than the first game in a very kind of exciting way, that I think raises interesting philosophical questions and asks the player to interpret some of the material that’s there and see where they stand on those questions.”

The Last of Us Part 2 erscheint am 19. Juni exklusiv für PlayStation 4.

Quelle: Sony

