Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Update bringt New Game Plus

Yvonne Engelhardt

EA hat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order pünktlich zum Star Wars Day mit einem umfangreichen Update bedacht.

Umfangreiches Update verfügbar

Besitzer von Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order können sich ab sofort ein neues Update für das Actionspiel herunterladen. Der Patch bringt neben einigen Optimierungen auf technischer Seite auch einen New Journey+ Modus mit sich. Dieser erlaubt es euch einen neuen Spielstart mit allen Fähigkeiten und freigeschalteten Items zu beginnen.

Darüber hinaus hält das Meditationstraining Einzug ins Spiel, das euch Zugriff auf die beiden Kampfmodi Combat Challenges und Battle Grid erlaubt.

General

  • New Journey + added
    • Unlocked after beating the game
    • All cosmetic unlocks are carried over
    • All lightsaber colours are available from the start
    • Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+
      • Inquisitor uniform
      • Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts
      • Red kyber crystal
  • Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+
    • Combat Challenges
      • Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies
    • Battle Grid
      • Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters
    • Cosmetic rewards for BD-1

Accessibility

  • Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped
  • Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled
  • Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press
  • Text size scaling options have been added

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

  • Improved transitions between parry and block animations
  • The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.
  • Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping
  • Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks
  • Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up
  • Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback

Quelle: EA

