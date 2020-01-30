Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Goldstatus erreicht

Der Releasetermin des Plattformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps wurde zuletzt bereits einmal verschoben. Nun gibt es gute Neuigkeiten für alle Fans des Vorgängers. So scheint es als wenn man den nächstgenannten Releasetermin nun einhalten könnte.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps kommt im März

So ließ Entwickler Moon Studios zuletzt via Twiter verlauten, dass die Arbeiten am Plattformer abgeschlossen seien. Demnach ist der Goldstatus des Nachfolgers zum populären Ori and the Blind Forest erreicht worden. So steht dem Release im kommenden März nichts mehr im Wege. Spielerisch erwartet euch ein herausforderndes Jump’n’Run-Erlebnis, das mit Rätseln und einer atmosphärischen Inszenierung ergänzt wird.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD🌟! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team. Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps wird konkreter am 11. März 2020 für PC und Xbox One erscheinen.

Quelle: Ori the Game via Twitter