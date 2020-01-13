DICE Awards 2020 – Das sind die Nominierten

Mit den DICE Awards 2020 steht auf auch schon die nächste namenhafte Preisverleihung ins Haus.

Control und Death Stranding weit vorn

Am 13. Februar 2020 werden zum nun 23. Mal die DICE Awards von der Academy of Interactives Arts und Sciences (AIAS) verliehen. Passend dazu gab man nun auch die Nominierten in den jeweiligen Kategorie bekannt. Angeführt werden die einzelnen Listen dabei von Remedys Control sowie von Hideo Kojimas Death Stranding, die beide satte acht Mal nominiert wurden. Da überrascht es kaum, dass beide Titel auch in der Königsdisziplin Game of the Year zur Auswahl stehen.

Die Nominierten im Überblick:

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Control (Jess Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

 Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year

  • A Short Hike
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB The Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay The Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • WHAT THE GOLF?

Portable Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • WHAT THE GOLF?

Online Game of the Year  

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • TETRIS 99
  • Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Quelle: Gameswelt

Yvonne Engelhardt
Geschrieben von
findet irgendwann alle 7 Dragonballs.

