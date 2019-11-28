Death Stranding – Weiteres Dezember-Update geplant

Nachdem Kojima Productions unlängst Update 1.06 veröffentlicht hat, soll schon Mitte Dezember der nächste größere Patch folgen.

Wie Mastermind Hideo Kojima nun auf Twitter bekannt gab, wird man noch im Dezember ein neues Update für Death Stranding veröffentlichen. In diesem will man sich unter anderem einigen Fanwünschen annehmen, die schon seit Release gefordert werden. So sollen zum Beispiel die viel zu kleinen Schriften auf dem Bildschirm vergrößert werden. Darüber hinaus sollen Spieler zukünftig die Möglichkeit erhalten, einzelne Fahrzeuge zu entfernen.

Good news! We are working on another update to address the most common requests from players such as the ability to increase text size or dispose of individual vehicles.

The update is set for around mid-December. We appreciate all your thoughtful feedback!#DeathStranding