The Outer Worlds – Patch behebt einige Fehler

Das aktuelle Rollenspiel The Outer Worlds aus dem Hause Obsidian Entertainment ist nun bereits seit einigen Wochen für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erhältlich. Nun veröffentlichte der US-amerikanische Entwickler einen ausschweifenden Patch für den AA-Erfolgstitel.

Patch bearbeitet Schriftgröße

Eines der größten Kritikpunkte des Rollenspiels betrifft seit Release die Schriftgröße. Diese ist sowohl in Dialogen als auch in Cutscenes recht klein dargestellt, sodass es Spielern bislang recht schwer gefallen ist die (englischsprachigen) Gespräche zu verfolgen. Obsidian Entertainment hat nun mit Patch 1.1.1.0 Abhilfe geschaffen. Das Update integriert unter anderem einen Regler, der euch die Schriftgröße ab sofort manuell anpassen lässt. Zudem behebt der Patch ebenfalls noch einige Fehlerquellen, die zuvor unter anderem zu Abstürzen führen konnten. Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr unterhalb dieser Newsmeldung. The Outer Worlds ist seit dem 25. Oktober erhältlich.

Patchnotes 1.1.1.0

Top Community Requests

The game crashing at a specific point when the player has reached Tartarus has been resolved

Toggle to increase the font size (found in the UI tab under Settings). Increases font for conversation text, cinematic subtitles, bark subtitles, and terminal text.

Audio

Players will no longer experience muffled sounds when playing on the PlayStation 4

Design

The Prismatic Hammer has been rebalanced and no longer incorrectly uses the level multiplier as an exponent instead of a multiplier and will no longer do 10s of thousands of points of damage at a higher level. Now deals the damage it should have been dealing all along

Quests

Existing Botched companion quests will have their status reset to Active allowing the player to add them to a party when leaving the ship in order to un-botch the quests, unless the death occurred prior to unlocking the companion quest

Fix for “Radio Free Monarch” where issues would happen when talking to Nayoka while having SAM in your party

General

Foliage on the Xbox One now has parity with the foliage on PlayStation 4

The achievement/trophy for “It’s Not the Best Choice” will pop correctly

Quelle: Obsidian Entertainment