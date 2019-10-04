Borderlands 3 – Patch 1.03 bringt weitere Performance-Verbesserungen

Gearbox hat nun den nächsten offiziellen Patch für Borderlands 3 veröffentlicht, der weitere Performance-Optimierungen und Bugfixes am Spiel vornimmt.

Drei Bosse werden generft

Mit Patch 1.03 steht bereits der nächste Schwung an Verbesserungen für Borderlands 3 ins Haus. Neben weiteren Performance-Verbesserungen dürfen sich Spieler auch über somanche Bugfixes und Balancing-Änderungen freuen. So werden gleich drei Bosskämpfe generft und Anpassungen an Moze sowie FL4K vorgenommen.

Der Changelog im Detail:

STABILITY

Addressed a reported issue where an infinite loop could occur when hitting the Guardian Rank experience ceiling

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

The Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill no longer damages allies

Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill has been re-enabled

Addressed a reported issue where some players were unable to unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter achievement on Xbox

Addressed a reported issue where mouse functionality may have been lost when hot joining a friend’s session on PC

Addressed a reported issue where some players’ inventory would not be saved in their bank

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

FL4K

Developer notes: Rakk Attack! is great for constant damage output, especially when paired with Anointed gear. The base skill still seems to be lacking, so Rakk Attack! now has a guaranteed status effect on any enemy that it damages. Leave No Trace was returning much more ammo than intended, and we have added a re-trigger delay to keep its ammo return within expectation. Barbaric Yawp has an increased bonus, as we didn’t feel that the amount of investment had an equal payoff. In addition, we felt that FL4K’s pets were demanding too much attention, which was interfering with players trying to stand still for any length of time, so we disabled the ability for them to move you around.

Rakk Attack! status effect chance as been increased to 100%.

Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

Barbaric Yawp stat bonus increased by 100%

Pets no longer push around player characters

“Touch Pet” prompt is now a lower priority and should no longer interfere with looting or vending machines

Moze

Developer notes: Infinite Grenades is not an intentional build for Moze—even if it is hilarious. To lower the power (and spam) of this build, a re-trigger delay has been added to the grenade portion of Means of Destruction.

Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

Adjusted the balance of Gigamind, Katagawa Ball, and Billy the Anointed

Developer notes: These three boss fights had concerns with their health and shields that made their combat loops more difficult than we intended. Gigamind had a little too much health, so that was reduced slightly. Katagawa Ball will no longer regenerate its shields; we found that while players contended with the adds during the fight, it would unfairly regenerate its shield, negating the players’ progress. Finally, Billy had 25% of his health removed; we agree that this fight often dragged on needlessly. We will be monitoring each of these bosses and may make further adjustments in the future.

Bloated Rakks no longer spawn so many Rakklesnakes

Developer notes: This change should make the Cistern of Slaughter in particular much more fun.

Adjusted the cooldown values when they are displayed for Zane’s skills

Amara’s Glamour will now turn enemies on each other, as described in the Action Skill

Modified the loot spawn for Sera of Supremacy

Spiderant Emperors occasionally wouldn’t drill back out of the ground, which created a potential progression blocker in the Proving Ground of Survival; we have adjusted this and the issue has been addressed

Resolved an issue that could have prevented enemies from spawning while in Devil’s Razor

Lavender Crawly’s physics were adjusted to prevent them exiting the world like a popped balloon

Further safe guarded Apollo from being launched out of world as well

The Rampager will no longer enter an idle at state at inappropriate times

Saurian Slingers attacks were addressed

Guardians now use all their attacks in Playthrough 2

Guardian Wraiths now reliably use all their ranged attacks

NPCs in the Slaughter maps were reported to sometimes attempt to automatically revive players in the arena. Going forward they will no longer attempt to revive players

Minimized the glow effect when opening Eridian ammo chests, can more easily see the ammo inside when opened

Quelle: Gearbox