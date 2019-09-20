Pokémon GO – Verpasster Mewtu-Raid wird nachgeholt

Am 17.9 warteten Pokémon GO-Fans gespannt auf einen Raid, bei dem es das legendäre Pokémon Mewtu zu fangen gab. Dieses besitzt die mächtige Spezialattacke Psychostoß. Doch der Raid fiel aufgrund technischer Schwierigkeiten seitens Niantic aus. Doch nun ist ein Nachholtermin angekündigt worden.

Zweite Chance auf Mewtu in Pokémon GO

In einem Tweet kündigte Niantic eine zweite Chance an, Mewtu in einem Raid zu besiegen und zu fangen. Am 8. Oktober wird er von 18 bis 19 Uhr stattfinden. Zusätzlich zum Nachholtermin kündigte Niantic weitere Details an. Fans erhoffen sich deshalb eine Entschädigung für die Unannehmlichkeiten, vermutlich kostenlose Raidpässe für die Raidstunde.

Trainers, the make-up Legendary Raid Hour featuring Mewtwo with the move Psystrike will be on October 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Stay tuned for details. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) September 20, 2019

Quelle: Niantic via Twitter