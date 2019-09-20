Pokémon GO – Verpasster Mewtu-Raid wird nachgeholt

Maarten Cherek Keine Kommentare News, Mobile

Am 17.9 warteten Pokémon GO-Fans gespannt auf einen Raid, bei dem es das legendäre Pokémon Mewtu zu fangen gab. Dieses besitzt die mächtige Spezialattacke Psychostoß. Doch der Raid fiel aufgrund technischer Schwierigkeiten seitens Niantic aus. Doch nun ist ein Nachholtermin angekündigt worden.

Zweite Chance auf Mewtu in Pokémon GO

In einem Tweet kündigte Niantic eine zweite Chance an, Mewtu in einem Raid zu besiegen und zu fangen. Am 8. Oktober wird er von 18 bis 19 Uhr stattfinden. Zusätzlich zum Nachholtermin kündigte Niantic weitere Details an. Fans erhoffen sich deshalb eine Entschädigung für die Unannehmlichkeiten, vermutlich kostenlose Raidpässe für die Raidstunde.

Quelle: Niantic via Twitter

Maarten Cherek
Geschrieben von
isst nichts so heiß, wie es gekocht wird!

