Borderlands 3 – Neuer Hotfix veröffentlicht

Gearbox hat nach Release von Borderlands 3 einen neuen Hotfix veröffentlicht.
Reduzierte Loot-Drops in Borderlands 3
Um bereits einige Probleme des jüngst erschienenen Borderlands 3 auszubügeln, hat Gearbox einen neuen Patch für den Loot-Shooter veröffentlicht. Anders als zunächst vermutet, geht der Hotfix jedoch nicht die Performance Probleme des Spiels an, sondern behebt anderweitige Fehler, darunter zahlreiche Bugs wie Speicherprobleme und Rücksetzpunkte.
Abseits davon wurde auch weiter am Balancing geschraubt. So hat man allen voran bestimmte Schrotflinten Arten genervt und den Lootregen im Mayhem Modus angepasst. Wie sich die Reduzierung der Loot-Drops letztlich auswirkt und warum man sich dazu überhaupt entschieden hat, ist nicht abzusehen.
Bugs
- Yellow paint has been added to the Marsh Fields to mark a more obvious path to complete the Sabotage Crew Challenge.
- The New-U Station in front of the Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport (used during the “Space-Laser Tag” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.
- The New-U Station in front of Titian’s Gate (used during the “Atlas, At Last” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.
- The first Guardian a player runs into during the “Beneath the Meridian” mission is no longer over-leveled.
- The Eridian chest by the Grotto in the Jakob’s Estate is no longer invisible.
Balance
- Eridium crystals in Voracious Canopy grow less frequently.
- Scaled down the amount of loot drops in Mayhem Mode.
- Torgue shotgun sticky damage has been reduced.
- Reduced E-Tech shotgun elemental damage from “flesh off your bones” to “a lot”.
- Chupacabratch dropped too much of his hard-earned loot.
- Adjusted spawn rate of Loot Tinks in Mansion. They’re special again.
- Removed pain-sounds from Troy for his boss fight.
Gearbox plant bereits mit dem nächsten großen Patch die Performance-Probleme zu beheben.
Quelle: Gearbox