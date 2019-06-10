Just Dance 2020 – Ubisoft kündigt Jubiläumstitel an

Was darf auf einer E3-Pressekonferenz von Ubisoft nicht fehlen? Richtig, eine völlig überdrehte Präsentation eines neuen Just Dance-Titels. Dieses Jahr ist das Ganze aber wirklich etwas besonderes, denn die beliebte Tanzserie wird 10 Jahre alt. Der neuste Teil soll am 5. November 2019 erscheinen.

Just Dance 2020 ist für alle da

Damit auch wirklich jeder den Geburtstag von Just Dance miterleben kann, wird der neuste Teil auf einer ganzen Armee von Plattformen veröffentlicht. Neben der erwarteten Releases auf der Xbox One und der PlayStation 4 wird dieses Jahr auch an die Nintendo Switch, die Wii und Google Stadia gedacht.

Zur Enthüllung hat Ubisoft gleich zwei Trailer veröffentlicht. Das erste Video feiert das 10-jährige Jubiläum, während Trailer Nummer zwei die erste Songhälfte des Spiels präsentiert.

Quelle: Ubisoft E3 Pressekonferenz