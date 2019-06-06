My Friend Pedro – Releasedatum des heiß erwarteten Indie-Titels bekannt

Lesezeit für diesen Artikel: 1 Minute

My Friend Pedro, das von Deadtoast Entertainment entwickelte und von Devolver Digital gepublishte Indiespiel hat ein Releasedatum. Bereits nach ersten Bildern konnte man gehyped sein, denn was man zu sehen bekam war ein abgefahrener Action 2D-Shooter mit abstrusem Humor inklusive sprechender Banane.

My Friend Pedro kommt diesen Monat

Das Releasedatum des mittlerweile heiß erwarteten Indietitels mit Hitpotential erscheint am 20. Juni, also bereits in wenigen Wochen. Dann können wir uns sowohl auf der Switch als auch auf dem PC mit diversen Waffen und akrobatischen Künsten durch die Level ballern. Auch die namensgebende Banane Pedro ist im neuen Trailer zu sehen und bietet euch an, den Hypetrain zu besteigen.

Quelle: DevolverDigital via Youtube