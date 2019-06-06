Borderlands 2 – Steam-Seite leakt Inhalte des neuen DLCs

Lesezeit für diesen Artikel: 1 Minute

Dass Borderlands 2 pünktlich zur E3 2019 einen frischen DLC spendiert bekommt, dürfte bereits ein offenes Geheimnis sein. Eine entsprechende Steam-Produktseite verrät nun jedoch weitere Details.

DLC erscheint kostenfrei

Kurz vor der populären Spielemesse in LA wurde auf der Vertriebsplattform Steam eine offizielle Seite zum Borderlands 2 DLC “Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary”, die aber kurze Zeit später wieder offline ging. Findige Spieler konnten dem Produkteintrag jedoch einige interessante Informationen entlocken.

So soll der Zusatzinhalt für Borderlands 2 ab dem 9. Juni komplett kostenfrei zur Verfügung stehen. Darüber hinaus erwarten Spieler nicht nur neue Bosskämpfe, sondern auch neue Zonen und Gebiete. Außerdem soll das Level-Cap auf 80 erhöht werden. Neueinsteiger können dann direkt auf Level 30 starten und auf die Inhalte des DLCs ohne Verzögerung zugreifen. Nachfolgend der Auszug aus Steam:

“Return to the award winning shooter-looter for a new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3. Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet

Returning players can pursue an increased level cap of 80, while newcomers can automatically boost to level 30 and dive straight into the action.”

