Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Update 1.03 vorgestellt

From Software hat in der vergangenen Nacht ein neues Update für Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice aufgespielt.

Anpassung der Geistembleme

Mit Update 1.03 hat From Software unlängst eine neue Aktualisierung für das Action-Adventure Sekiro veröffentlicht. Der Patch soll nicht nur einige Bugs und Fehlern ausmerzen, sondern auch die Nutzung von Geistemblemen attraktiver gestalten. So hat man nicht nur an den Kosten, sondern auch an der Effizienz einiger Embleme geschraubt.

Die Änderungen in der Übersicht

Improvements to Strategic Approaches

Adjusted the efficiency and Spirit Emblem cost of the following to encourage usage and diversity of approach:

• Prosthetic Tools: “Lazulite Sacred Flame,” “Loaded Axe” series, “Sparking Axe,” “Lazulite Axe”

• Combat Arts: “Ashina Cross,” “Dragon Flash,” “One Mind,” “Floating Passage,” “Spiral Cloud Passage,” “Mortal Draw,” “Empowered Mortal Draw”

• Items: “Spiritfall” series

Reduced the Posture damage dealt by the first hit of the Combat Arts “Senpou Leaping Kicks” and “High Monk” as it was causing more damage than intended in certain cases. Posture damage dealt in the latter-half of the combo has been increased.

Increased the Poison build-up dealt by the Prosthetic Tool “Sabimaru” against enemies that were intended to be weak against it.

Increased the drop rate of “Divine Confetti” for Fencers in Ashina Castle.

Adjusted loading screen tips and tutorial text, as well as adding new text.

Other Fixes