Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Blackout kostenlos spielbar

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 wird gerade kräftig gefeirt. Das 115 Days Event ist in vollem Gange und bringt jede Menge Boni für den Zombie-Modus. Doch das ist nicht alles.

Blackout kostenlos spielbar

Im Rahmen dieses Events legt Treyarch noch eine Schippe drauf. Ab dem 17. Januar, also morgen, wird der Blackout Modus eine ganze Woche kostenlos spielbar sein. Also Leute. Trommelt euer Squad zusammen und rockt die Insel! Viel Spaß beim Zocken.

Quelle: Call of Duty (via YouTube)