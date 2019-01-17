Far Cry: New Dawn – Systemvoraussetzungen bekannt

Bereits in gut einem Monat ist es soweit, da erscheint Far Cry: New Dawn für die Xbox One, die PlayStation 4 sowie den PC. Um seine Hardware auf der letztgenannten Plattform abstimmen zu können, veröffentlichte Ubisoft unlängst die Systemanforderungen für den First-Person-Shooter. Die Anforderungen grenzen sich dabei gar nicht so stark von denen aus Far Cry 5 ab. Der Standalone DLC erscheint am 15. Februar 2019.

Systemvoraussetzungen für Far Cry: New Dawn

Minimale Systemanforderungen (720p, Low)

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz oder AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) oder besser
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel
  • HDD: 30GB

Empfohlene Konfiguration (1080p, High)

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) oder besser
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel
  • HDD: 30GB

4K-Spezifikation mit 30 fps

  • OS: Windows 10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz oder vergleichbar
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) oder AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or besser
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel
  • HDD: 30GB

4K-Spezifikation mit 60 fps

  • OS: Windows 10 (64bit)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz oder vergleichbar
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) oder AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) oder besser
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel
  • HDD: 30GB
