Far Cry: New Dawn – Systemvoraussetzungen bekannt

Bereits in gut einem Monat ist es soweit, da erscheint Far Cry: New Dawn für die Xbox One, die PlayStation 4 sowie den PC. Um seine Hardware auf der letztgenannten Plattform abstimmen zu können, veröffentlichte Ubisoft unlängst die Systemanforderungen für den First-Person-Shooter. Die Anforderungen grenzen sich dabei gar nicht so stark von denen aus Far Cry 5 ab. Der Standalone DLC erscheint am 15. Februar 2019.

Systemvoraussetzungen für Far Cry: New Dawn

Minimale Systemanforderungen (720p, Low)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz oder AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) oder besser

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel

HDD: 30GB

Empfohlene Konfiguration (1080p, High)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) oder AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) oder besser

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel

HDD: 30GB

4K-Spezifikation mit 30 fps

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz oder vergleichbar

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) oder AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or besser

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel

HDD: 30GB

4K-Spezifikation mit 60 fps

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz oder vergleichbar

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) oder AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) oder besser

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c kompatibel

HDD: 30GB

