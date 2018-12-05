PlayStation Now – 50 weitere Titel hinzugefügt

PlayStation Now-Kunden dürfen sich in dieser Jahreszeit besonders freuen. Sony kündigte unlängst nämlich an, dass das bestehende Portfolio noch einmal aufgestockt wird. Insgesamt 50 weitere Spieleperlen sollen PlayStation Now kunden ab diesem Monat zur Verfügung stehen.
Diese 50 Spiele könnt ihr jetzt über PlayStation Now spielen:
- Neon Chrome
- Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut
- Amazing Discoveries In Outer Space
- Pumped Bmx +
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out
- Obliteracers
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- Super Toy Cars
- Mastercube
- Mordheim – City Of The Damned
- In Space We Brawl
- Gem Smashers
- Vegas Party
- Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
- Skyscrappers
- Square Heroes
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- Limbo
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Neurovoider
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Dandara
- Minutes
- The Spectrum Retreat
- Assault Suit Leynos
- The Treausres Of Montezuma 4
- Battalion Commander
- The Keeper Of 4 Elements
- Reus
- Act It Out! A Game Of Charades
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- No Time To Explain
- Plague Road
- The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor
- Super Star Wars
- Tron Run/r
- A Boy And His Blob
- Natural Doctrine
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion
- Ben 10
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Bokosuka Wars Ii
- Garou: Mark Of The Wolves
- For Honor
- Electronic Super Joy
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
Quelle: PlayStation