Fallout 76 – Pc-Systemanforderungen bekannt

Pünktlich zum Beta-Start auf dem PC und der Playstation 4, gab Publisher Bethesda nun die offiziellen Systemanforderungen von Fallout 76 bekannt. Die Angaben sind wie zu erwarten etwas anspruchsvoller als die Voraussetzungen für Fallout 4.
Das sollte euer PC können
Um Fallout 76 auf eurem PC problemlos spielen zu können, fordert Betehsda mindestens Windows 7 und einen Intel i5 Core Prozessor. Empfohlen werden darüber hinaus Windows 8.1 oder 10 und ein Intel Core i7.
Minimum
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 60GB of free disk space
Recommended
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD R9 290X 4GB
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 60GB of free disk space
