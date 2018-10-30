Fallout 76 – Pc-Systemanforderungen bekannt

Pünktlich zum Beta-Start auf dem PC und der Playstation 4, gab Publisher Bethesda nun die offiziellen Systemanforderungen von Fallout 76 bekannt. Die Angaben sind wie zu erwarten etwas anspruchsvoller als die Voraussetzungen für Fallout 4.

Das sollte euer PC können

Um Fallout 76 auf eurem PC problemlos spielen zu können, fordert Betehsda mindestens Windows 7 und einen Intel i5 Core Prozessor. Empfohlen werden darüber hinaus Windows 8.1 oder 10 und ein Intel Core i7.

Minimum

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Recommended

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Die B.E.T.A startet am 23. Oktober 2018 für Xbox One Spieler und am 30. Oktober für PlayStation 4 und PC Spieler

