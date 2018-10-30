Fallout 76 – Pc-Systemanforderungen bekannt

Yvonne Engelhardt Keine Kommentare PC / Mac, News

Pünktlich zum Beta-Start auf dem PC und der Playstation 4, gab Publisher Bethesda nun die offiziellen Systemanforderungen von Fallout 76 bekannt. Die Angaben sind wie zu erwarten etwas anspruchsvoller als die Voraussetzungen für Fallout 4.

Das sollte euer PC können

Um Fallout 76 auf eurem PC problemlos spielen zu können, fordert Betehsda mindestens Windows 7 und einen Intel i5 Core Prozessor. Empfohlen werden darüber hinaus Windows 8.1 oder 10 und ein Intel Core i7.

Minimum
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Recommended
Requires 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD R9 290X 4GB
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Fallout 76: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition [PC] (exkl. bei Amazon)
Fallout 76: S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition [PC] (exkl. bei Amazon)
  • WICHTIG: KEINE BETA CODES FÜR FALLOUT 76 PC BESTELLUNGEN MEHR VERFÜGBAR
  • Enthält das Hauptspiel und die Pins Strength, Charisma und Luck.
  • Die B.E.T.A startet am 23. Oktober 2018 für Xbox One Spieler und am 30. Oktober für PlayStation 4 und PC Spieler
59,99 EUR
Bei Amazon kaufen Preis inkl. MwSt., zzgl. Versandkosten

Quelle: Bethesda

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Markierte Felder müssen ausgefüllt sein *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Passwort vergessen

Bitte gebe deinen Benutzernamen ein, damit wir dir eine E-Mail inklusive Link zum zurücksetzen schicken können.