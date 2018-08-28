Undertale – Termin der Switch-Version bekannt gegeben

Seit der E3-Präsentation wissen wir, dass der Titel Undertale auch für Nintendos Heimkonsole erscheinen soll. Ein genaues Erscheinungsdatum blieb bislang aus, doch nun gab Entwickler Tobyfox den finalen Release bekannt.
Wann erscheint Undertale für die Switch?
Bereits in nicht einmal vier Wochen soll es soweit sein: Denn am 18. September 2018 erscheint Undertale weltweit für die Nintendo Switch. Der Titel wird im Nintendo eShop verfügbar sein. Folgende Key Features gibt der Entwickler zu Undertale bekannt:
- Killing is unnecessary: negotiate out of danger using the unique battle system.
- Time your attacks for extra damage, then dodge enemy attacks in a style reminiscent of top-down shooters.
- Original art and soundtrack brimming with personality.
- Soulful, character-rich story with an emphasis on humor.
- Created mostly by one person.
- Become friends with all of the bosses!
- At least 5 dogs.
- You can date a skeleton.
- Hmmm… now there are 6 dogs…?
- Maybe you won’t want to date the skeleton.
- I thought I found a 7th dog, but it was actually just the 3rd dog.
- If you play this game, can you count the dogs for me…? I’m not good at it.
