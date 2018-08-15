gamescom award 2018 – Die Nominierten stehen fest

Die Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern und Co., hat die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018 festgelegt. Zuvor waren über 100 Einreichungen beim gamescom Awardbüro eingegangen. Für das Finale des gamescom awards 2018 haben sich über 30 Neuheiten qualifiziert. In insgesamt 29 Kategorien werden in diesem Jahr Gewinner prämiert. Aussteller und Besucher der gamescom (21. bis 25. August 2018) dürfen gespannt sein, wer bei der feierlichen Preisverleihung am Dienstag, 21. August, 12:00 Uhr, im Konrad-Adenauer-Saal (Congress-Centrum Nord) eine der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause nehmen darf.

Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

A. Category group: Genre

Best Action Game

– Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Best Add-on/DLC

– Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)

– State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Best Casual Game

– Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

– Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

– Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Family Game

– LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

– Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

– Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game

– Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

– Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Best Racing Game

– F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

– Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

– Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Role Playing Game

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

– Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Best Simulation Game

– Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

– F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

– Landwirtschaftssimulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Social/Online Game

– Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)

– Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)

– Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Best Sports Game

– F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

– FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

– PES 2019 (Konami)

Best Strategy Game

– Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

– Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

– Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

B. Category group: Platform

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

– Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

– Project Mephisto (working title)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

– Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

– LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

– Starlink – Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

– Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

– Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Best Mobile Game

– Hyperdrome (Travian Games)

– Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)

