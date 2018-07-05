State of Decay 2 – Patch 2.1 erschienen

Die Entwickler von Undead Labs spendieren ihrem Zombie-Survival-Spiel State of Decay 2 ein neues Update, auf die Version 2.1. Mit dem Update werden einige kleinere Fehler behoben, unter anderem kam es bei jeder neuen Spielsitzung zu einer Kaufbestätigung, des neuen DLC “Independence Pack”. Weitere Probleme mit dem kürzlich erschienen DLC werden ebenfalls behoben. Die Mission “Builder: Make Your Own Gear” kann nun beendet werden und Charakter werden nun ordentlich im Communitybildschirm dargestellt. Die gesamten Patch-Notes findet ihr weiter unten.

Patch-Notes von State of Decay 2

The “Purchase” DLC button on Main Menu now works properly for players with new profiles who don’t own any DLC.

The mission “Builder: Make Your Own Gear” can now be completed if the player has a built-in Machine Shop at their base.

Characters on the Community screen now re-orient correctly when changes are made to the community.

Newly selected leaders are now positioned correctly on the Community screen.

Fixed an issue where sometimes newly recruited community members would overlap or be standing too close to others on the Community screen.

Characters now properly gain experience in their close combat specialization when fighting with their close combat weapon.

Characters who have earned at least 1 star in their Gunslinging specialization are now able to snap-aim with the [ A ] button as expected.

The in-game Independence Pack purchase confirmation banner no longer eagerly pops up with every player session.

Fixed several missions that occasionally couldn’t be completed due to missing items (such as Lost and Found: Search for the Mace, Eagle Eye: Sniper’s Stash, and the various resource-scavenging Radio Menu missions). These missions should now properly place the necessary items in the world.

Quelle: Stateofdecay.com