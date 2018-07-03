E3 2018: Gewinner der Game Critics Awards – Ein Remake ist das beste Spiel der Messe

Die offiziellen Awards der E3, die Game Critics Awards wurden bekanntgegeben. Resident Evil 2, ein Remake des Kult-Spiels räumte dabei den “Best of Show”-Award ab. Capcom setzte sich damit vor heiß erwartete Spiele wie BioWares Anthem oder Bandai Namcos Super Smash Bros. Ultimate durch. Mit sechs erhaltene Awards sicherte sich Sony Interactive Entertainment die Krone in der Rubrik der Publisher, mit leichten Vorsprung vor Electronic Arts mit vier Awards. Die Plattform mit den meisten ausgezeichneten Spielen ist die Playstation mit 17 Awards (5 mehr als 2017), vor der Xbox One mit 12 Auszeichnungen (6 mehr als 2017).

Gewinner der Game Critics Awards

Eine vollständige Liste aller ausgezeichneten Spiele gibt es weiter unten. Der folgende Link zeigt euch alle Nominierungen der E3 2018, und hier gelangt ihr zu der Zusammenfassung nach Publishern, Spiele und Plattformen.

Best of Show

Resident Evil 2

(Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Original Game

Dreams

(Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Console

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best VR/AR Game

Tetris Effect

(Resonair/Enhance/Monstars Inc. Inc for PSVR)

Best PC Game

Anthem

(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Adaptive Controller

(Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Anthem

(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best RPG

Kingdom Hearts III

(Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Fighting Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

(Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Racing Game

Forza Horizon 4

(Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 19

(EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Strategy Game

Total War: Three Kingdoms

(Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Best Family/Social Game

Overcooked 2

(Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Online Multiplayer

Battlefield V

(EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

Ori and the Will of Wisps

(Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite

(Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Special Commendations for Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077

(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Ghost of Tsushima

(Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Sound

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Innovation

Cyberpunk 2077

(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Quelle: gamecriticawards.com